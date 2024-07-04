The DE 40 index is in a downtrend after reaching an all-time high. By the end of this week, it will be clear how deeply the price can fall this time.
Consumer inflation in Germany decreased to 2.2% in June, slightly below the forecasted 2.3%. This figure stood at 2.4% in May and is approaching the 2.0% target. As the EU’s driving force, Germany could see the ECB taking more decisive steps to lower interest rates, potentially boosting stock market capitalisation.
Additionally, some investors may increase their investments in German stocks due to political risks in France. However, this will have a short-term effect.
The DE 40 stock index is in a downtrend after reaching an all-time high. However, it still has growth potential. The price is testing resistance at the downtrend line. A breakout above this level could signal a trend reversal, although the possibility of a sideways channel formation cannot be ruled out. Key levels to watch include:
German consumer inflation slowed to 2.2% in June, compared to the forecasted 2.3%. The ECB has increasingly more reasons to lower the interest rate more decisively. The DE 40 stock index remains in a downtrend. A breakout above the resistance level may test highs at 18,795.0. However, the formation of a sideways channel cannot be ruled out.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.