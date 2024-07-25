The DE 40 stock index has breached the support level of the uptrend that began last week. A new sideways channel is likely to form.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 48.7 points from 50.4 a month earlier, again falling below the 50.0 threshold that signals a decline. This undermines hopes for economic growth in Germany in the year’s second half.
Source: https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-24/german-factories-push-private-sector-into-surprise-contraction?srnd=homepage-europe
The Bundesbank warned this week that economic growth in Q2 2024 was likely weaker than expected following the disappointing industry data. The report still indicates that growth rates should accelerate in the three months to September, driven by increasing private consumption. However, it also warned that improvements in the manufacturing sector would be slow.
Based on this, stagnation in the German economy appears likely. Only an ECB interest rate cut could remedy the situation. In such a case, some funds from the debt market might shift to the stock market. However, this would likely only have a short-term effect and is unlikely to result in sustained growth.
The DE 40 stock index has breached the uptrend line and is now trading within a sideways channel. Subsequently, a downtrend is likely to form with regular sideways movements. Demand for German shares will likely decrease gradually and with little excitement.
Key levels to watch for the rest of the week and early next week include:
The DE 40 stock index has entered the sideways channel with the potential for further decline. The price is unlikely to reach an all-time high by the end of next week. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 48.7 points from 50.4 a month earlier, again falling below the 50.0 threshold that signals a decline. This diminishes prospects for economic growth acceleration by the end of the year.
