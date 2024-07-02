Within the uptrend that began in late April 2024, the JP 225 stock index has broken above the upper boundary of the sideways channel and is heading towards its all-time high.
Since last May, foreign investors have reduced their investments in Japan’s stock market at sell-off rates not seen since September 2023. Major buyers are domestic investors seeking to safeguard their assets against yen depreciation by investing in export-oriented companies.
The Bank of Japan’s current policy has raised corporate borrowing costs. Consequently, the manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.0 in June. A reading below this level signals a potential threat of economic recession, which could exert future pressure on the JP 225 stock index.
On the daily timeframe, the JP 225 stock index exited the sideways range within the uptrend. It will likely attempt to rise to an all-time high and achieve it. This scenario has potential as the price has hovered within a sideways channel for over a month. Key levels to watch include:
