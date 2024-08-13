The JP 225 stock index has been rising as part of a correction since the middle of last week after a sharp decline on 5 August. Since retail investors have a significant share in Japanese stocks, the JP 225 index forecast is negative.
Japan’s producer price index rose by 3.0% in July from the same period last year, accelerating from a 2.9% increase in June. Japan’s main indices surged on Tuesday as the country resumed stock trading after the holidays amid general growth in the Asia-Pacific markets.
Growth momentum was largely driven by the country’s technology and financial sectors: Rakuten Group and Trend Micro stocks. Additionally, retail investors have been purchasing Japanese stocks for four consecutive weeks, marking the longest series of purchases since January 2023.
According to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data, three-quarters of the global carry trade has already been unwound, with a recent sell-off erasing the gains accumulated this year. Returns on carry trade baskets in the BIG-10 countries, emerging markets, and globally tracked by the bank have decreased by about 10% since May, as noted by quantitative strategists Antonin Delair, Meera Chandan, and Kunj Padh in their note to clients. These changes have completely wiped out the year-to-date returns and significantly reduced profits since the end of 2022. For this reason, the JP 225 forecast for next week is negative.
The JP 225 stock index has risen nearly 20% from its lows. However, this rebound is not enough to overturn the prevailing downward momentum, with prices still reflecting a bearish trend. They must secure above the 37,280.0 mark for a reversal signal to emerge. Otherwise, the JP 225 price forecast will remain negative.
Key levels for the JP 225 analysis:
The JP 225 stock index has been rising as part of a correction since the middle of last week after a sharp decline on 5 August. However, demand is primarily driven by retail investors and needs to increase to form a steady trend. Prices remain in a bearish phase globally, with a potential decline target at 29,340.0.
