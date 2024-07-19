The US 30 stock index hit a new all-time high as part of a strong uptrend. A correction is expected next week, following which the index may again reach another peak.
Initial jobless claims rose by 21,000 to 243,000 over the last week, reported the US Department of Labor on Thursday, while economists expected 230,000 claims. Their total number increased by 20,000 to 1.867 million.
Source: https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/jobless-claims
US Federal Reserve officials are increasingly confident that price stability is not far off. Over the past weeks, they have laid a foundation for the forthcoming step in their speeches. Jerome Powell will likely state the intention to reduce the key rate more clearly following a monetary policy meeting on 30-31 July.
The US 30 stock index has confidently broken above the 39,615.0 resistance level. With the uptrend persisting, a current price decline will likely be a temporary correction. The US 30 index will reach a new all-time high next week.
Key US 30 levels to watch next week include:
The US employment market continues to show weakness. The Federal Reserve’s leadership is increasingly confident that inflation will reach the intended 2.0% target. This increases the likelihood that a September key rate cut will be announced in late July. The current growth target for the US 30 stock index could be 41,850.0.
