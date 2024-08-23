The US 30 index has experienced local pressure. The market is conserving its strength ahead of Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. Find out more in our US 30 forecast for next week.
US markets are awaiting today’s speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium, with a keen interest in the future interest rate outlook.
The US 30 fell by 0.43% in regular trading yesterday. Out of eleven broad market sectors, eight saw declines. Sales were led by the technology and communications sectors.
Snowflake’s stock tumbled by 14.7% due to a relatively weak sales outlook. In after-hours trading, shares of Cava Group and Ross Stores rose by 9.0% and 5.6% respectively, supported by optimistic forecasts.
The US 30 index forecast suggests a further rally.
The US 30 H4 chart shows that the market broke above the 40,140.0 level and rose to 41,055.0 before declining to 40,060.0. The market found support at this level, forming a consolidation range above it. Today, 23 August 2024, a breakout above the range could enable the growth wave to continue to 41,474.0. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger a correction to 40,140.0 (testing from above). Subsequently, the price is expected to increase to 41,470.0, potentially continuing the trend to 41,880.0, the first target.
Key US 30 levels to watch:
Despite the local decline, the US 30 index looks positive. Technical indicators suggest that the index could continue to rise to 41,800.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.