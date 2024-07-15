The US 500 stock index reached a new all-time high following the release of US consumer inflation data. Actual price growth rates allow the Federal Reserve to lower the key rate twice by the end of the year.
US inflation reduced significantly in June due to a much-anticipated slowdown in housing price growth, adding to Federal Reserve officials’ confidence and enabling an imminent interest rate cut.
Source: https://tradingeconomics.com
The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, rose by 0.1% from May, marking the smallest increase in three years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on Thursday. The overall indicator decreased for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic due to lower gasoline prices.
A heightened political confrontation during the US election campaign may have a mixed impact. The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania could boost demand for conservative assets.
The US 500 stock index is in an uptrend. There is still potential for further growth, with the price likely reaching new all-time highs several times. From the technical analysis perspective, there are no hindrances to the US 500 index.
The US 500 stock index continues to reach all-time highs within an uptrend, with the next target at 5,750.0. Thursday’s US consumer inflation data gave growth momentum to the index, enabling the Federal Reserve to lower the key rate twice by the end of 2024.
