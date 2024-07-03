After consolidating, The US Tech index has breached the resistance level. It is heading towards a new all-time high, with the speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell serving as a fundamental driver.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that recent economic data showed inflation was back on a downward path but added that officials needed more data before lowering interest rates.
“As the US economy and employment market are strong, we can take our time and do it right, and this is exactly what we plan to do,” Powell said. It is worth noting that the US employment market data will be released on Friday. A sharp increase in the unemployment rate may change Powell’s outlook.
The US Tech stock index has consolidated below the 19,990.0 support level for over a week. Yesterday, this level was breached, with support now shifting to 19,655.0. Further growth potential enables the price to reach the 20,300.0 mark. The asset continues to experience a strong uptrend.
Key levels to watch include:
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged positive US inflation dynamics. Employment market data will be crucial this week as it may change the regulator’s plans regarding the pace of interest rate reduction. After consolidating for over a week, the price breached the 19,990.0 resistance level, targeting 20,300.0. Breaking below the 19,650.0 support level will signal the beginning of a downtrend.
