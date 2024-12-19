Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to lower the interest rate, stock indices saw the biggest decline since the late summer of 2024. Find out more in our analysis, news and forecast for the world leading global indices for 20 December 2024.
The rate cut makes loans more affordable for businesses and consumers, stimulating economic activity. Companies can access to cheaper loans, which may increase investments and profits. Low interest rates make bonds and deposits less attractive to investors, driving interest towards stocks.
The Fed’s decision signals its commitment to supporting the economy, which boosts investor confidence. The rate cut could spur consumer and investment spending, potentially increasing inflationary pressures. This may pose a risk factor moving forward. For this reason, the US Federal Reserve does not intend to rush with key rate cuts in 2025, which the market had not anticipated. This statement could be the main reason for the correction in global stock markets. The US 30, US 500, and US Tech index forecast is moderately positive in the medium term.
According to technical analysis, the US 30 stock index entered a downtrend, but it will unlikely be prolonged. A breakout of the ascending channel indicates a relatively strong bearish position. However, the potential for a decline is limited, and once it ends, the index may resume growth towards the end of the year.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 30 price forecast:
The US 500 stock index declined by more than 4% from an all-time high, marking the record decline pace since August 2024. According to the US 500 technical analysis, the current correction will be short-lived, with the uptrend highly likely to resume soon.
The following scenarios are considered for the US 500 price forecast:
The US Tech stock index plunged more than others, falling by over 5%. According to the US Tech technical analysis, the decline is expected to continue but will unlikely be sustained. A sideways range will likely form, and the uptrend is expected to resume, targeting a new all-time high before the year ends.
The following scenarios are considered for the US Tech price forecast:
The composite PMI shows that Japan’s economy has resumed moderate growth, driven by the services sector. The manufacturing PMI remained below 50, indicating a downturn in the manufacturing sector. The improvement from the previous reading suggests some stabilisation. Growth in the services sector shows recovering consumer activity.
Positive data from the services sector could stimulate stock market growth, especially in companies focused on domestic demand. However, the ongoing decline in the manufacturing PMI could deter investors from investing heavily in this sector. As a result, they will closely monitor the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision. The JP 225 index forecast is moderately negative.
The JP 225 stock index has traded within a global sideways channel since mid-summer 2024. According to the JP 225 technical analysis, there are no indications of a sustained uptrend. If the price secures above the previously breached support level at 38,945.0, the decline will halt, and a local sideways channel will form.
The following scenarios are considered for the JP 225 price forecast:
The ZEW Economic Sentiment Index came in at 15.7 points, well above expectations of 6.8 and the previous reading of 7.4. This signals an improvement in economic expectations despite current challenges. Experts expect the situation to improve, likely due to reduced risks of an energy crisis and high inflation.
This could reflect optimism regarding stabilising economic activity and a potential recovery in 2025. The improved sentiment may be linked to signs of easing inflation, measures by the European Central Bank, and the resilience of the German manufacturing industry. As the improved sentiment boosts investor confidence, the stock market could experience growth. The DE 40 index forecast is moderately optimistic.
The DE 40 stock index plunged by 2.55% amid overall negative sentiment among investors globally, leading to a correction. According to the DE 40 technical analysis, the correction will be short-lived, with the uptrend resuming afterwards. However, a limited decline remains possible if the price does not return to 20,280.0.
The following scenarios are considered for the DE 40 price forecast:
The Federal Reserve rate cut is a powerful stimulus to the stock market, especially for sectors sensitive to interest rates. All indices (US 30, US 500, and US Tech) may show growth, with tech stocks likely to see the most substantial gains.
The significantly better ZEW Economic Sentiment Index indicates optimism among analysts, potentially leading to growth in the DE 40 index. However, current economic challenges, such as high inflation and energy prices, are yet to be fully overcome.
Growth in the services sector supports positive sentiment in the stock market, which may drive growth in the JP 225 index. Investors will monitor data on external demand and the Bank of Japan’s actions to assess further economic outlooks.
