The main global stock indices entered sideways channels, with the DE 40 and US 30 indices as the only exception. Find out more in our analysis and forecast for global indices for 30 January 2025.

US indices forecast: US 30, US 500, US Tech

Recent data : the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at 4.5%

: the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at 4.5% Market impact: while the Fed’s moderate actions may support stability, increased uncertainty and volatility, on the other hand, may lead to a local decline in the US indices

Fundamental analysis

Keeping rates steady may temporarily dampen demand for stocks in rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, consumer goods, and technology. Companies with high valuations may suffer from the overvaluation statement. However, the Federal Reserve’s promise to consider a rate cut if inflation eases may support market sentiment in the long term.

Jerome Powell made it clear that the Fed needs to see real progress in fighting inflation before it can lower rates. At the same time, he noted that achieving the 2% inflation target is not necessary for a rate cut. This suggests that the rate could be lowered if the economy does not show positive results.

US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 stock index approached an all-time high within the uptrend. However, the growth pace is slowing down, signalling a potential correction. The US 30 technical analysis suggests a short-term correction after the price reaches an all-time high.

The following scenarios are considered for the US 30 price forecast:

Pessimistic US 30 forecast : a breakout below the 44,325.0 support level could push the index down to 43,385.0

: a breakout below the 44,325.0 support level could push the index down to 43,385.0 Optimistic US 30 forecast: a breakout above the 45,000.0 resistance level could propel the index to 45,410.0





US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 stock index has entered a sideways channel with boundaries at the current resistance and support levels. A trend is unlikely to form in the short term. According to technical analysis, the US 500 index could remain in the sideways channel for quite a long time.

The following scenarios are considered for the US 500 price forecast:

Pessimistic US 500 forecast : a breakout below the 5,925.0 support level could send the index down to 5,800.0

: a breakout below the 5,925.0 support level could send the index down to 5,800.0 Optimistic US 500 forecast: a breakout above the 6,125.0 resistance level could drive the index to 6,230.0





US Tech technical analysis

The US Tech stock index is trading within a sideways channel. A consensus between buyers and sellers is imminent. According to the US Tech technical analysis, the trend will unlikely form in the medium term. The price will unlikely reach a new all-time high either.

The following scenarios are considered for the US Tech price forecast:

Pessimistic US Tech forecast : a breakout below the 21,030.0 support level could push the index down to 20,530.0

: a breakout below the 21,030.0 support level could push the index down to 20,530.0 Optimistic US Tech forecast: a breakout above the 21,935.0 resistance level could propel the index to 22,220.0





Asia indices forecast

Recent data : according to the Bank of Japan’s December meeting minutes, further key rate hikes are possible

: according to the Bank of Japan’s December meeting minutes, further key rate hikes are possible Market impact: investors will likely take a cautious stance, awaiting the Bank of Japan’s further actions regarding the current situation

Fundamental analysis

The hint of the Bank of Japan’s rate increase is a signal to market participants that the regulator considers current economic conditions sufficient to tighten monetary policy. The central bank is also concerned about external factors related to US actions, including trade tariffs, geopolitics, and economic factors. They could affect Japan’s exports, the yen rate, and overall market stability.

If monetary policy tightening by the Bank of Japan leads to easing inflation and lower debt burden, this could improve the fundamental conditions for the economy, bolstering the stock market. Such actions often positively impact the stocks of banks and financial companies. If Japan’s economy continues to grow, domestic-oriented companies will remain attractive to investors.

JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 stock index is trading within a sideways channel. According to the JP 225 technical analysis, the uptrend is unlikely, with the price expected to stay within the sideways range.

The following scenarios are considered for the JP 225 price forecast:

Pessimistic JP 225 forecast : a breakout below the 38,275.0 support level could push the index down to 37,230.0

: a breakout below the 38,275.0 support level could push the index down to 37,230.0 Optimistic JP 225 forecast: a breakout above the 40,625.0 resistance level could propel the index to 41,595.0





European index forecast: DE 40

Recent data : the German Economy Ministry lowered Germany’s GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 0.3% from 1.1%

: the German Economy Ministry lowered Germany’s GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 0.3% from 1.1% Market impact: this forecast undermines investor confidence, especially in companies dependent on the current economic situation

Fundamental analysis

If Germany continues to struggle, this could mean the reassessment of investment strategies and a greater capital outflow from risky assets. The introduction of structural reforms or government stimulus (for example, infrastructure investments) may change the outlook and revive interest in shares.

Nevertheless, the news will have a negative short-term impact, especially on stocks of export-oriented companies. Much will depend on the future actions of the German government or the ECB. Investors will likely be cautious, waiting for new data and potential stimulus measures.

DE 40 technical analysis

Following a minor correction, the DE 40 stock index reached a new all-time high. Demand for shares from investors is not weakening. According to the DE 40 technical analysis, the uptrend could continue if the price consolidates above the previously breached resistance level at 21,520.0.

The following scenarios are considered for the DE 40 price forecast:

Pessimistic DE 40 forecast : a breakout below the 21,080.0 support level could send the index down to 20,445.0

: a breakout below the 21,080.0 support level could send the index down to 20,445.0 Optimistic DE 40 forecast: if the price consolidates above the previously breached resistance level at 21,520.0, the index could climb to 22,010.0





Summary

The correction in global indices after the decline ended with the formation of sideways channels. The exceptions were the US 30 and DE 40 indices due to the specifics of their components. The US Federal Reserve took a cautious stance regarding future key rate cuts. Investors will focus on subsequent US inflation indicators.