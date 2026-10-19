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Stock market outlook for the week of 19–23 October 2026: key levels for world indices

19.10.2026

Stock market outlook for 19–23 October 2026: Tesla and Meta earnings will be key drivers for the US Tech, US 500, and US 30. US housing market data, unemployment claims, and consumer sentiment will help assess the outlook for the US economy.

Key levels for the week

InstrumentWeekSupportResistanceScenario
US 500+2.5%7,595.07,805.0
Buyfrom7,745.0
US Tech−4.8%28,880.029,780.0
Sellfrom29,005.0
US 30−3.8%50,680.052,410.0
Sellfrom51,605.0
DE 40−4.6%25,055.025,525.0
Sellfrom25,155.0
JP 225+9.7%63,205.067,045.0
Buyfrom63,820.0

Events that can move indices this week

DateEventInstruments affected
Tuesday, 20 October 2026Germany's ZEW economic sentiment index for OctoberThe indicator reflects investors' expectations for the German economy and could set the direction for the DE 40.
Tuesday, 20 October 2026US housing starts and building permits for SeptemberThe figures reflect the state of the US housing market and could affect the US 500, US Tech, and US 30.
Thursday, 22 October 2026US initial jobless claimsThe indicator reflects labour market conditions and could shift expectations for future Fed policy, affecting the US 500, US Tech, and US 30.
Friday, 23 October 2026University of Michigan US consumer sentiment index for OctoberThe data reflects consumer confidence and inflation expectations, which could affect the US 500, US Tech, and US 30.

US indices forecast: US 30, US 500, US Tech

Fundamental analysis

Last week, the US stock market came under pressure from selling in the technology sector. During the trading week of 12–16 October, the S&P 500 lost approximately 1.9%, while the Dow Jones gained 0.7%. Shares of companies linked to artificial intelligence were the main source of weakness: the PHLX Semiconductor index fell by around 11.4%. Meanwhile, US inflation accelerated to 3.7% year-on-year in September, although the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds declined to approximately 5.09% by the end of the week.

This week, investors will turn their attention to earnings reports from major technology companies, including Tesla and Meta, as well as US macroeconomic data. Housing construction data will be released on Tuesday, jobless claims will be assessed on Thursday, and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment data will be published on Friday. Strong corporate results and resilient business activity could support the US 500, US Tech, and US 30, whereas weak technology earnings or rising inflation concerns could intensify pressure on the indices, especially the US Tech.

US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 began the trading week with a decline. The price has rebounded from the key resistance level at 7,805, while key support is located at 7,595. There is a risk of a Wedge reversal pattern forming on the US 500 H4 chart.

US 500 daily chart with key levels for 19–23 October 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US 500 trading scenario

Trading scenario
US 500Buy Stop
Price at the time of writing7,697
Entry price7,745
Risk-to-reward ratio1:2
Stop Loss7,675
Take Profit7,935
Valid until: 2026-10-26 8:00 AM

US Tech technical analysis

The US Tech index is undergoing a correction, approaching a key support level at 28,880, while a strong resistance level is located at 29,780. At the start of the trading week, there is a risk of testing support and attempting to consolidate below it.

US Tech daily chart with key levels for 19–23 October 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US Tech trading scenario

Trading scenario
US TechSell Stop
Price at the time of writing29,522
Entry price29,005
Risk-to-reward ratio1:4
Stop Loss29,305
Take Profit27,625
Valid until: 2026-10-26 8:00 AM

US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 is declining after two consecutive weeks of gains. Buyers have defended the key support level at 50,680, but bearish pressure persists. The key resistance level is located at 52,410.

US 30 daily chart with key levels for 19–23 October 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US 30 trading scenario

Trading scenario
US 30Sell Stop
Price at the time of writing51,901
Entry price51,605
Risk-to-reward ratio1:3
Stop Loss52,205
Take Profit49,635
Valid until: 2026-10-26 8:00 AM

European index forecast: DE 40

Fundamental analysis

Last week, the German stock market staged a recovery. During 12–16 October, the DAX gained approximately 2.1% and reached 25,623 points on Friday, rising by 0.95% for the day. The market was supported by easing concerns about artificial intelligence spending and interest rates, as well as gains in industrial and automotive shares. However, prices are already declining.

This week, investors will focus on Germany's ZEW economic sentiment index, due on Tuesday, 20 October. The previous reading was 34.7 points, while the forecast suggests a decline to 30.2 points. A stronger result could support the DE 40 by indicating improved expectations for the German economy, while a further deterioration in sentiment could increase pressure on the index.

DE 40 technical analysis

The DE 40 index is falling after rebounding from the 25,525 resistance level. The key support area is located at 25,055. Bearish pressure persists.

DE 40 daily chart with key levels for 19–23 October 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

DE 40 trading scenario

Trading scenario
DE 40Sell Stop
Price at the time of writing25,289
Entry price25,155
Risk-to-reward ratio1:3
Stop Loss25,520
Take Profit24,005
Valid until: 2026-10-26 8:00 AM

Asian index forecast: JP 225

Fundamental analysis

Last week, the Japanese stock market faced significant selling pressure. During 12–16 October, the Nikkei 225 fell by 5.37% to 65,324 points following a sharp sell-off in technology stocks. On Thursday, the index lost almost 4.9% in a single session amid concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence investment and rising financing costs.

This week, investors will focus on Japan's September trade balance, scheduled for release on 21 October, and consumer inflation figures expected on 23 October. The previous core Consumer Price Index reading was 1.7% year-on-year, while the forecast suggests a decline to 1.4%. Higher inflation readings could fuel expectations of further monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan and put pressure on the JP 225.

JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index is on the rise, with buyers holding on to the key support level at 63,205. Key resistance is located at 67,045. Despite a local decline, the bullish trend is expected to remain intact.

JP 225 daily chart with key levels for 19–23 October 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

JP 225 trading scenario

Trading scenario
JP 225Buy Limit
Price at the time of writing64,660
Entry price63,820
Risk-to-reward ratio1:6
Stop Loss62,905
Take Profit69,980
Valid until: 2026-10-26 8:00 AM

Summary and what to watch this week

Overall stock market sentiment remains cautious following a broad sell-off in technology shares. This week, the focus will be on Tesla and Meta's quarterly earnings due on Wednesday, US housing and labour market data, and the consumer sentiment index on Friday. For the DE 40, the key event will be Tuesday's ZEW index release, while Japan's trade statistics and inflation data will be crucial for the JP 225.

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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.