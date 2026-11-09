Global stock indices begin the week amid heightened uncertainty. Investors are assessing the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy, returns on investment in artificial intelligence, corporate earnings, and the state of leading economies, with additional focus on US inflation data and central bank decisions.

Key levels for the week

Instrument Week Support Resistance Scenario US 500 −2.7% 7,350.0 7,507.0 Sell below 7,350.0 US Tech −3.2% 26,598.0 27,815.0 Sell below 26,598.0 US 30 3.4% 50,955.0 51,885.0 Buy above 51,885.0 DE 40 3.8% 25,690.0 26,157.0 Buy above 26,157.0 JP 225 −2.2% 57,000.0 60,520.0 Sell below 57,000.0

Events that can move indices this week

Date Event Instruments affected Tuesday, 10 November 2026 US CPI for October US 500, US 30, US Tech Wednesday, 11 November 2026 German CPI DE 40 Thursday, 12 November 2026 US initial jobless claims US 500, US 30, US Tech Friday, 13 November 2026 Eurozone GDP DE 40 Friday, 13 November 2026 US Producer Price Index (PPI) US 500, US 30, US Tech

US indices forecast: US 30, US 500, and US Tech

Fundamental analysis

The US market is under pressure as investors reassess technology company valuations and worry that large-scale investments in artificial intelligence may fail to deliver the expected returns. Strong labour market data adds to uncertainty, with investors increasingly factoring in the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Slowing inflation could ease concerns about further monetary tightening by the Fed. Conversely, rising inflation would intensify pressure on the stock market through higher bond yields and a higher cost of capital.

Technology companies have come under pressure amid investors' doubts about the returns on capital expenditure on AI infrastructure. The Nasdaq lost 5.5% in one trading session last week, while companies' market capitalisation fell by approximately 2.5 trillion USD. Interest in risk assets is recovering at the start of the new week, but the sustainability of the rebound remains to be tested.

Confirmation of strong demand for computing capacity and improved profit forecasts could bring buyers back. If AI spending continues to grow faster than revenue, pressure on technology stocks may persist.

For the US 30, the resilience of consumer demand, production costs, and the outlook for industrial businesses are important. Unlike the technology sector, the index depends more heavily on the results of traditional industrial, financial, and consumer companies. A strong labour market supports economic activity but also complicates the Fed's efforts to contain inflation. Slowing inflation alongside sustained consumer activity could support the industrial and financial sectors. However, high inflation and the prospect of tighter Fed monetary policy could undermine investor sentiment.

US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 began the trading week by extending its corrective wave following last week's sharp decline. After rebounding from the 7,350 support level, the US 500 tested resistance at 7,430. Prices may now complete the correction and resume their decline, with support at 7,350 as the first target. A breakout below this level would open the way for a continued downward movement, with the next potential target at 7,310.





US 500 trading scenario

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,504 Entry level 7,350 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 7,370 Take profit 7,310

US Tech technical analysis

The US Tech index is undergoing a correction following last week's decline. The price continues to rebound from the 26,598 support level, while fading upward momentum signals that the rebound may be nearing its end. Prices could subsequently return to the support area and, following a breakout below it, continue the downtrend. The next downside target would be the 24,820 support level.





US Tech trading scenario

Trading scenario US Tech SELL Current price 26,951 Entry level 26,598 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:17.78 Stop loss 26,698 Take profit 24,820

US 30 technical analysis

Following last week's decline, the US 30 index is correcting after rebounding from support at 50,955. At this stage, a breakout above resistance at 51,885 could signal the continuation of the upward wave, with the next resistance level at 52,780 as the upside target.





US 30 trading scenario

Trading scenario US 30 BUY Current price 51,645 Entry level 51,885 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4.48 Stop loss 51,685 Take profit 52,780

European index forecast: DE 40

Fundamental analysis

The German market is entering a week packed with earnings reports. Financial results from leading industrial, insurance, and technology companies will be in focus. Energy costs, export demand, and the prospects for a recovery in the German economy are also significant. Strong results from German corporations and easing inflationary pressure could support the DE 40. Meanwhile, weak forecasts from the industrial sector, deteriorating export demand, and signs of an economic slowdown in the eurozone will remain negative factors for the index.

DE 40 technical analysis

The DE 40 index continues to rise after rebounding from the 25,690 support level. As the price remains within an ascending channel, a breakout above resistance at 26,157 would signal a continued upward wave, with the target at the next resistance level at 26,630.





DE 40 trading scenario

Trading scenario DE 40 BUY Current price 26,000 Entry level 26,157 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.01 Stop loss 26,000 Take profit 26,630

Asian index forecast: JP 225

Fundamental analysis

The Japanese market is starting the week with a notable recovery, with the JP 225 gaining around 3.5% amid improving sentiment across Asian markets. Investors are returning to buying after the previous decline in technology shares. However, risks associated with AI company valuations, the yen exchange rate, and potential changes to Bank of Japan monetary policy remain. A recovery in global demand for technology products and favourable earnings reports from Japanese exporters could support the JP 225. More hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan and a stronger yen could limit gains in shares of export-oriented companies.

JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index continues to correct amid the broader downtrend. The price has rebounded from support at 57,000 and may now complete the correction. A return to the 57,000 support level followed by a breakout below it could signal another downward wave. In this case, the next support at 55,800 would be the downside target.





JP 225 trading scenario

Trading scenario JP 225 SELL Current price 58,934 Entry level 57,000 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:6 Stop loss 57,200 Take profit 55,800

Summary and what to watch this week

Overall, the fundamental backdrop for the US 500, US Tech, US 30, DE 40, and JP 225 remains mixed. Slowing inflation, strong corporate earnings, and recovering demand could support the markets. However, the risks of tighter Fed policy, high AI-related costs, and weakness in the global economy could limit the indices' recovery. This week, the key factors to watch will be US and German inflation, US employment, and investors' reactions to incoming macroeconomic data.

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