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Stock market outlook for the week of 9–13 November 2026: key levels for world indices

09.11.2026

Global stock indices begin the week amid heightened uncertainty. Investors are assessing the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy, returns on investment in artificial intelligence, corporate earnings, and the state of leading economies, with additional focus on US inflation data and central bank decisions.

Key levels for the week

InstrumentWeekSupportResistanceScenario
US 500−2.7%7,350.07,507.0Sell below 7,350.0
US Tech−3.2%26,598.027,815.0Sell below 26,598.0
US 303.4%50,955.051,885.0Buy above 51,885.0
DE 403.8%25,690.026,157.0Buy above 26,157.0
JP 225−2.2%57,000.060,520.0Sell below 57,000.0

Events that can move indices this week

DateEventInstruments affected
Tuesday, 10 November 2026US CPI for OctoberUS 500, US 30, US Tech
Wednesday, 11 November 2026German CPIDE 40
Thursday, 12 November 2026US initial jobless claimsUS 500, US 30, US Tech
Friday, 13 November 2026Eurozone GDPDE 40
Friday, 13 November 2026US Producer Price Index (PPI)US 500, US 30, US Tech

US indices forecast: US 30, US 500, and US Tech

Fundamental analysis

The US market is under pressure as investors reassess technology company valuations and worry that large-scale investments in artificial intelligence may fail to deliver the expected returns. Strong labour market data adds to uncertainty, with investors increasingly factoring in the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Slowing inflation could ease concerns about further monetary tightening by the Fed. Conversely, rising inflation would intensify pressure on the stock market through higher bond yields and a higher cost of capital.

Technology companies have come under pressure amid investors' doubts about the returns on capital expenditure on AI infrastructure. The Nasdaq lost 5.5% in one trading session last week, while companies' market capitalisation fell by approximately 2.5 trillion USD. Interest in risk assets is recovering at the start of the new week, but the sustainability of the rebound remains to be tested.

Confirmation of strong demand for computing capacity and improved profit forecasts could bring buyers back. If AI spending continues to grow faster than revenue, pressure on technology stocks may persist.

For the US 30, the resilience of consumer demand, production costs, and the outlook for industrial businesses are important. Unlike the technology sector, the index depends more heavily on the results of traditional industrial, financial, and consumer companies. A strong labour market supports economic activity but also complicates the Fed's efforts to contain inflation. Slowing inflation alongside sustained consumer activity could support the industrial and financial sectors. However, high inflation and the prospect of tighter Fed monetary policy could undermine investor sentiment.

US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 began the trading week by extending its corrective wave following last week's sharp decline. After rebounding from the 7,350 support level, the US 500 tested resistance at 7,430. Prices may now complete the correction and resume their decline, with support at 7,350 as the first target. A breakout below this level would open the way for a continued downward movement, with the next potential target at 7,310.

US 500 daily chart with key levels for 9–15 November 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US 500 trading scenario

Trading scenario
US 500SELL
Current price7,504
Entry level7,350
Risk-to-reward ratio1:2
Stop loss7,370
Take profit7,310
Valid until: 2026-11-13 8:00 AM

US Tech technical analysis

The US Tech index is undergoing a correction following last week's decline. The price continues to rebound from the 26,598 support level, while fading upward momentum signals that the rebound may be nearing its end. Prices could subsequently return to the support area and, following a breakout below it, continue the downtrend. The next downside target would be the 24,820 support level.

US Tech daily chart with key levels for 9–15 November 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US Tech trading scenario

Trading scenario
US TechSELL
Current price26,951
Entry level26,598
Risk-to-reward ratio1:17.78
Stop loss26,698
Take profit24,820
Valid until: 2026-11-13 8:00 AM

US 30 technical analysis

Following last week's decline, the US 30 index is correcting after rebounding from support at 50,955. At this stage, a breakout above resistance at 51,885 could signal the continuation of the upward wave, with the next resistance level at 52,780 as the upside target.

US 30 daily chart with key levels for 9–15 November 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US 30 trading scenario

Trading scenario
US 30BUY
Current price51,645
Entry level51,885
Risk-to-reward ratio1:4.48
Stop loss51,685
Take profit52,780
Valid until: 2026-11-13 8:00 AM

European index forecast: DE 40

Fundamental analysis

The German market is entering a week packed with earnings reports. Financial results from leading industrial, insurance, and technology companies will be in focus. Energy costs, export demand, and the prospects for a recovery in the German economy are also significant. Strong results from German corporations and easing inflationary pressure could support the DE 40. Meanwhile, weak forecasts from the industrial sector, deteriorating export demand, and signs of an economic slowdown in the eurozone will remain negative factors for the index.

DE 40 technical analysis

The DE 40 index continues to rise after rebounding from the 25,690 support level. As the price remains within an ascending channel, a breakout above resistance at 26,157 would signal a continued upward wave, with the target at the next resistance level at 26,630.

DE 40 daily chart with key levels for 9–15 November 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

DE 40 trading scenario

Trading scenario
DE 40BUY
Current price26,000
Entry level26,157
Risk-to-reward ratio1:3.01
Stop loss26,000
Take profit26,630
Valid until: 2026-11-13 8:00 AM

Asian index forecast: JP 225

Fundamental analysis

The Japanese market is starting the week with a notable recovery, with the JP 225 gaining around 3.5% amid improving sentiment across Asian markets. Investors are returning to buying after the previous decline in technology shares. However, risks associated with AI company valuations, the yen exchange rate, and potential changes to Bank of Japan monetary policy remain. A recovery in global demand for technology products and favourable earnings reports from Japanese exporters could support the JP 225. More hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan and a stronger yen could limit gains in shares of export-oriented companies.

JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index continues to correct amid the broader downtrend. The price has rebounded from support at 57,000 and may now complete the correction. A return to the 57,000 support level followed by a breakout below it could signal another downward wave. In this case, the next support at 55,800 would be the downside target.

JP 225 daily chart with key levels for 9–15 November 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

JP 225 trading scenario

Trading scenario
JP 225SELL
Current price58,934
Entry level57,000
Risk-to-reward ratio1:6
Stop loss57,200
Take profit55,800
Valid until: 2026-11-13 8:00 AM

Summary and what to watch this week

Overall, the fundamental backdrop for the US 500, US Tech, US 30, DE 40, and JP 225 remains mixed. Slowing inflation, strong corporate earnings, and recovering demand could support the markets. However, the risks of tighter Fed policy, high AI-related costs, and weakness in the global economy could limit the indices' recovery. This week, the key factors to watch will be US and German inflation, US employment, and investors' reactions to incoming macroeconomic data.

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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.