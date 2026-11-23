Global stock markets enter the week following a widespread sell-off driven by a reassessment of the outlook for artificial intelligence, mounting concerns about inflation, and growing expectations of a Fed rate hike in December. Despite Nvidia's strong results, investors continue to question how quickly large-scale investment in AI infrastructure will translate into sustainable profits. The US trading week will be shortened by Thanksgiving, but the market will receive important US CPI, GDP, and business activity data before the holiday break.

Key levels for the week

Instrument Week Support Resistance Scenario US 500 −3.4% 6,927.0 7,172.0 Sell below 6,927.0 US Tech −3.6% 25,102.0 26,598.0 Sell from 26,598.0 US 30 −4.0% 48,190.0 49,455.0 Sell from 49,455.0 DE 40 −4.3% 24,585.0 25,025.0 Sell from 25,025.0 JP 225 −2.3% 54,836.0 60,166.0 Sell from 60,166.0

Events that can move indices this week

Date Event Instruments affected Monday, 23 November PMI readings for the US, Germany, and the eurozone; speeches by Fed officials US 500, US 30, US Tech, DE 40 Tuesday, 24 November US consumer confidence index, Japan's PMI, and Dell earnings US 500, US 30, US Tech, DE 40, JP 225 Wednesday, 25 November US and German GDP, US PCE, jobless claims, and the Fed's Beige Book US Tech, US 500, US 30, DE 40 Thursday, 26 November US public holiday and ECB meeting minutes DE 40 Friday, 27 November US public holiday and Tokyo core CPI JP 225

US indices forecast: US 30, US 500, and US Tech

Fundamental analysis

The US market ended the previous week with significant losses. Investors are reassessing company valuations amid rising bond yields and concerns about further monetary tightening. Deteriorating sentiment towards the technology sector, which previously accounted for a substantial share of stock market gains, is an additional risk factor.

Technology shares remain under pressure amid doubts about the returns on large-scale spending on artificial intelligence. Even NVIDIA’s strong earnings failed to fully restore investor confidence. Concerns are growing that capital expenditure by major technology companies is rising faster than the future revenue they expect to generate from AI products.

The US 30 has also come under pressure from the broad sell-off in US equities. Investors fear a combination of slowing economic activity and persistently restrictive Fed policy. Demand trends, borrowing costs, and production expenses are particularly important for companies in the industrial, financial, and consumer sectors.

US 500 technical analysis

The US 500 began the trading week with a corrective wave following last week's sharp decline. After rebounding from support at 6,927, the US 500 is testing the 7,085 level. Prices may now extend the correction towards 7,172 before rebounding from that level and forming a new downward wave. The first downside target would be the 6,927 support level. A breakout below this mark would open the way for a continuation of the downtrend, with the next target at 6,750.





US 500 trading scenario

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,086 Entry level 6,927 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4.43 Stop loss 6,967 Take profit 6,750

US Tech technical analysis

The US Tech is undergoing a correction following last week's decline. The price continues to rebound from the 25,102 support level and may extend the correction towards 26,598 at this stage. Subsequently, quotes could rebound downwards from the resistance level and move back towards support at 25,102, continuing the downtrend. A breakout below the support level would open the way towards the next downside target at 24,820.





US Tech trading scenario

Trading scenario US Tech SELL Current price 25,883 Entry level 26,598 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:7.48 Stop loss 26,798 Take profit 25,102

US 30 technical analysis

Following last week's decline, the US 30 opened the trading week with a price gap and is correcting after rebounding from the 48,190 support level. At this stage, a rebound downwards from resistance at 49,455 could signal the continuation of the downward wave. In this case, the downside target would be the 48,190 support level.





US 30 trading scenario

Trading scenario US 30 SELL Current price 48,999 Entry level 49,455 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:6.33 Stop loss 49,655 Take profit 48,190

European index forecast: DE 40

Fundamental analysis

The German market is being affected by a global deterioration in sentiment, weakness in the technology sector, and uncertainty over the outlook for European industry. Key factors will include business activity trends in Germany and the eurozone and exporters' ability to remain competitive amid the global slowdown. Improving PMI readings and signs of an industrial recovery could support the DE 40. However, weak production figures, deteriorating export demand, and rising economic uncertainty could intensify the pressure.

DE 40 technical analysis

The DE 40 continues to rise after rebounding from the 24,585 support level. As the current week opened with a price gap, there is a possibility that prices will fill it. A rebound downwards from the 25,025 resistance level would signal another downward wave, targeting the 24,585 support level.





DE 40 trading scenario

Trading scenario DE 40 SELL Current price 24,940 Entry level 25,025 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.2 Stop loss 25,225 Take profit 24,585

Asian index forecast: JP 225

Fundamental analysis

The Japanese market ended the previous week with a sharp decline, with the JP 225 losing 5.06% on Friday and closing at 54,860 points. Sentiment was affected by the global sell-off in AI-related shares, rising bond yields, and concerns about further monetary tightening by central banks. A recovery in demand for semiconductors and technology shares could support the JP 225. However, weakness in the global AI market, a stronger yen, and the prospect of Bank of Japan rate hikes remain significant risks.

JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 continues to correct amid the broader downtrend. The price rebounded from the 54,836 support level and may extend the correction at this stage. A return towards resistance at 60,166, followed by a rebound downwards from that level, could signal another downward wave. In this case, the first downside target would be the next support level at 54,838.





JP 225 trading scenario

Trading scenario JP 225 SELL Current price 56,321 Entry level 60,166 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:13.32 Stop loss 60,566 Take profit 54,838

Summary and what to watch this week

Stock markets remain under pressure following a major sell-off, and the current correction does not yet guarantee a sustainable return of buyers. The main risk factors are inflation, expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, high financing costs, and doubts about the returns on AI investment. This week, the focus will be on US GDP and PCE inflation data, business activity in the US and Germany, Tokyo core CPI, and developments in the technology sector. Technically, the indices are attempting to form a corrective rebound, but if pressure persists, prices could return to the nearest support levels and continue falling.

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