After recovering by 28.78%, the JP 225 stock index failed to break above the 39,290.0 resistance level. The JP 225 forecast is negative.
Japan’s GDP grew by 2.9% year-over-year in Q2 2024, while analysts expected the reading to be 3.1%. In fact, economic growth rates do not meet the expectations of potential foreign investors.
Source: https://tradingeconomics.com/japan/gdp-growth-annualized
Japanese ministries have set a new record in their budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year in April 2025. The country is struggling with the need to increase social security and defence spending while maintaining control over its debt obligations. Amid monetary policy tightening, the latter is crucial for macroeconomic stability.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices are in line with the Bank of Japan’s expectations. Monetary policy tightening may increase investor interest in Japanese debt. The JP 225 forecast for next week is negative.
In terms of technical analysis, the JP 225 may form a sideways channel between the current resistance and support levels. Without significant fundamental triggers, the quotes may stay in it for an extended period. However, the price is very likely to break below the support level, so the JP 225 price forecast is negative.
Key levels to watch in the JP 225 index include:
