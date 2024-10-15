The JP 225 stock index is in an uptrend, but its growth potential is limited. The JP 225 forecast for next week is negative.
According to Barclays, the 9 billion USD outflow from Japanese shares is a significant development for the Japanese stock market. This is the most significant weekly decline over the past 20 years, indicating that investors are losing confidence in the Japanese economy and capital markets.
Source: https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/chinese-equities-see-record-weekly-inflows-japan-has-biggest-outflow-20-years-2024-10-11/
Massive capital outflows usually lead to a decline in stock prices as investors sell off shares. In the short term, this may trigger a further decline in indices. Amid outflows and uncertainty, the Japanese stock market may face increased volatility. Investors become more cautious, which makes long-term investment decisions more complex and may boost speculation.
Japan’s Producer Price Index increased 2.8% from September last year, above the previous 2.6%. Rising producer prices may signal increased inflationary pressures on the economy. If inflation continues to grow, this may lead to higher borrowing costs, increased company costs, and lower earnings, which will also exert pressure on the stock market. The JP 225 index forecast is pessimistic.
The JP 225 stock index is in an uptrend after exiting the sideways channel. However, the growth potential is limited and is not long-term. A correction and a trend reversal are highly likely to occur. According to the JP 225 technical analysis, a breakout below the 38,850.0 support level may signal the beginning of the downtrend, with the target at 37,230.0.
The following scenarios are considered for the JP 225 price forecast:
As reported by Barclays, the 9 billion USD outflow from Japanese shares marks a 20-year record. Japan’s Producer Price Index showed a 2.8% increase from September last year, above the previous 2.6%. Capital outflows combined with the increased Producer Price Index may pressure the Japanese stock market in the short term. Rising producer prices and potential monetary policy changes may increase uncertainty, lowering investor confidence and rising market volatility.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.