The JP 225 stock index remains in a downtrend, with a deep correction likely to persist. The JP 225 forecast for next week is negative.
The manufacturing PMI decreased from 49.7 to 49.0, showing contracting activity in the manufacturing sector. The services PMI fell markedly from 53.1 to 49.3, indicating a downturn in the services sector, possibly due to reduced demand for services or general economic instability.
Source: https://tradingeconomics.com/japan/manufacturing-pmi
The composite PMI, which combines data from both sectors, also decreased, currently at 49.4. This indicates general economic contraction. The decline in all three indicators below 50 may raise concerns among investors and push down the quotes in the Japanese stock market, signalling a potential economic slowdown.
The decline in the services PMI is particularly significant, as the services sector typically has a substantial impact on the labour market and consumer demand. The downturn may affect companies focused on the domestic market, such as telecommunications, transport, retail, and finance. The decrease in all PMI indicators signals that the Japanese economy is struggling. This may lead to a correction in the Japanese stock market, especially if investors become wary of a deteriorating economic situation. The JP 255 index forecast is negative.
The JP 225 stock index is in a downtrend as part of a correction after a slight rise. The decline will likely continue. The index is gradually breaking through support levels. According to the JP 225 technical analysis, a breakout below the 37,595.0 support level will signal a further decline.
The following scenarios are considered for the JP 225 price forecast:
If the downtrend in business activity persists, this may weaken confidence in the Japanese economy, reducing the investment appeal of the Japanese assets. Therefore, the current correction may become a long-term downtrend.
