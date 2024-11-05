The JP 225 stock index is trading within a limited range, with a triangle technical pattern forming on the chart. The JP 225 forecast for next week is neutral.
The monetary base indicator declined by 0.3% in October, following a 0.1% reduction in the money supply in September. The downtrend in financial resources may indicate diminishing inflationary pressures in the country and contribute to the yen’s depreciation.
Source: FX Street
Japan’s annual inflation rate fell from 3.0% to 2.5% in September 2024, in line with the fiscal 2024 forecast.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s recent comments do not signal any serious commitment to lowering the interest rate. He stated that more time is needed to achieve the 2.0% inflation target sustainably.
Uncertainty regarding the upcoming US presidential election also prevents market participants from making global decisions. They prefer to gain better insight into future trade relations with the US and are already considering the potential influence of the new head of the White House.
The following scenarios are considered for the JP 225 price forecast:
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.