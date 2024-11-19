The JP 225 stock index shows a decline on the H4 chart, breaking below the lower boundary of an ascending channel. The JP 225 forecast for next week is negative.
Japan’s machinery and equipment orders fell short of market expectations, which had forecast a 1.9% increase. In September 2024, the indicator dropped by 0.7% month-on-month to 852 billion JPY, remaining in negative territory for the third consecutive month.
Source: https://tradingeconomics.com/japan/machinery-orders
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted in his comments on Monday that the central bank will gradually raise interest rates if the economy develops in line with expectations. However, he did not refer to any specific timing for future hikes.
Ueda also emphasised that the Bank of Japan monitors various risks, including the US economic situation. The BoJ has recently reiterated its forecast to raise the benchmark interest rate to 1.0% by the second half of fiscal 2025, representing a 75-basis-point tightening compared to the current level.
The JP 225 stock index plunges, falling below the lower boundary of an ascending price channel, suggesting a further downward correction. The nearest target for the decline is the 37,400.0 support level.
The following scenarios are considered for the JP 225 price forecast:
The JP 225 stock index gradually edges lower, falling below the lower boundary of an ascending price channel. The forecast for next week is negative, with the correction likely to continue.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.