The JP 225 stock index shifted into a downward trend after falling by 4.5%. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.
Japan Industrial Production MoM printed at +1.5% for the month, compared with a forecast of +1.4%, following +2.6% in the previous month. This means industrial output grew slightly faster than expected, although the pace of growth slowed compared with the prior period. Rising production usually signals stronger order inflows, higher capacity utilisation, and an improved chance for companies to deliver solid revenue and profit growth in the coming quarters.
For the JP 225 index, the current data is generally positive. The index includes many large companies linked to industry, technology, supply chains, and exports. For these firms, higher production signals that demand and output remain intact, meaning the baseline profit outlook stays relatively healthy. This can support the index, especially if there is no simultaneous deterioration in orders or foreign trade data.
The JP 225 index trades in a downward trend. The support zone at 50,140.0 has been broken. The nearest resistance is located around 50,855.0. After the support break, the pace of the decline accelerated. The next potential downside target lies near 47,975.0.
Forecast scenarios for the JP 225 price:
The indicator is moderately positive for JP 225, as production is growing and slightly exceeds expectations. However, the slowdown compared with the previous month limits the potential for strong index growth. Confirmation of the trend in upcoming releases will matter more: if production growth stabilises at a sustainable level, it will support JP 225 through expectations of rising corporate profits. The next downside target for JP 225 stands at 52,655.0.
