The JP 225 stock index has continued its upward momentum. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.
Japan’s current account balance exceeded expectations, posting a surplus of 3.674 trillion JPY, above the forecast of 3.594 trillion JPY and the previous reading of 2.834 trillion JPY. For the equity market, this primarily signals a stronger external position and higher net income inflows from abroad, which fundamentally supports economic resilience and reduces sensitivity to external shocks. For Japanese equities, the impact of a potentially stronger yen is mixed. A stronger yen reduces the value of overseas revenues when converted into yen and may pressure the profits of export-oriented companies, while also weakening their price competitiveness in global markets. At the same time, yen appreciation lowers the cost of imported energy and raw materials.
For the JP 225 index, this release often has a moderately restraining effect in the short term, as the index structure is traditionally more sensitive to yen movements due to the significant weight of export-oriented corporations. If the market reacts to the data with yen strengthening, this would act as a direct headwind for the index. It is also worth noting that the current account figure is published without seasonal adjustment and can be volatile.
The JP 225 index is trading within an uptrend, with the support zone at 51,150.0 and the nearest resistance level around 54,180.0. The current trend is likely to be medium-term. The next potential upside target is the 55,270.0 area.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
A higher-than-expected current account surplus in Japan is fundamentally a positive macroeconomic signal. However, for the JP 225, the key short-term driver will be the movement of the yen. If the yen strengthens, the effect on the index is likely to be neutral to moderately negative, with relatively better performance from companies focused on the domestic market. The next upside target for the JP 225 is 55,270.0.
