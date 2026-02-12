The JP 225 stock index has formed a strong uptrend and hit a new all-time high. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Japan’s current account amounted to 7.28 trillion JPY in December 2025

Market impact: the effect on the Japanese stock market is moderately positive

JP 225 fundamental analysis

The latest data on Japan’s current account came in significantly stronger than expected, with the actual figure reaching 7.288 trillion JPY versus a forecast of 1.060 trillion JPY, while the previous reading stood at 3.674 trillion JPY. Such a sharp deviation from expectations indicates greater resilience of the country’s external balance than the market had anticipated.

For the JP 225 index, this is a moderately positive factor in the baseline scenario, though with an important adjustment for currency dynamics. A strong current account figure typically creates conditions for yen appreciation. If the national currency strengthens, some export-oriented companies may face more subdued profit expectations when revenues are converted into yen.





JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index maintains its upward momentum. The key support level is located at 53,690.0, while the nearest resistance level at 55,185.0 has been broken. The current rise is highly likely to be medium-term, with the next potential target at 60,570.0.

The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout below the 53,690.0 support level could push the index down to 49,705.0

Optimistic JP 225 scenario: if the price consolidates above the previously breached resistance level at 55,180.0, the index could climb to 60,570.0





Summary

The figure of 7.288 trillion JPY compared to the forecast of 1.060 trillion JPY and the previous level of 3.674 trillion JPY represents a strong positive signal for assessing Japan’s external economic resilience. At the same time, the impact on the JP 225 is uncertain due to the potential appreciation of the yen and its effect on export-oriented companies. For the Japanese stock market, this suggests a higher likelihood of sectoral differentiation and a more selective revaluation of issuers in the short term. The next upside target for the JP 225 stands at 60,570.0.

