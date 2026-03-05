The JP 225 stock index plunged by 10% after the outbreak of a new conflict between the US and Israel with Iran. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Japan’s industrial production rose by 2.2% month-on-month in January

Market impact: the effect on the Japanese equity market is restraining

JP 225 fundamental analysis

Japan’s monthly industrial production report showed growth of 2.2%, significantly below market expectations of 5.5%, while still better than the previous reading of −0.1%. This combination is largely interpreted as a signal that the industrial recovery continues, but at a slower pace than forecast.

For the JP 225 index, this typically implies a mixed effect: a restrained reaction or a moderate decline is possible in the first hours after the release, as some investors revise expectations for economic growth and revenue dynamics for companies tied to the production cycle. At the same time, the fact that growth is positive compared to the previous month reduces the probability of a sharp deterioration in sentiment, as the data does not confirm a scenario of a deepening downturn.





JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index has entered a strong downtrend. The key support level lies at 53,580.0, while the nearest resistance level has formed around 60,125.00. It is still difficult to estimate how long the current downtrend will last. The next downside target is seen at 52,630.0.

The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout below the 53,580.0 support level could push the index down to 52,630.0

Optimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout above the 60,125.0 resistance level could boost the index to 61,825.0





Summary

Overall, the data is moderately neutral for the JP 225: industry is showing a recovery compared to last month, but the pace is weaker than expected, which in the short term is more likely to cap the index’s upside. At the same time, the lack of deterioration and the likelihood of continued looser financial conditions create conditions for a recovery after the end of the Middle East conflict. The next downside target for the JP 225 is 52,630.0.

