Despite a significant decline, the JP 225 stock index has not entered a downtrend. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.
According to the published data, this news is moderately positive for the JP 225 index overall. Japan’s GDP growth of 0.3%, up from a weaker previous quarter, indicates that the country’s economy is showing greater resilience than previously expected. This is important for the stock market because such dynamics reduce the likelihood of a deterioration in corporate earnings expectations and generally support interest in Japanese stocks.
For the JP 225 index, this creates a supportive backdrop, but it does not guarantee a strong and sustained rally. At the same time, positive macroeconomic data strengthens expectations that the Bank of Japan may keep moving towards further normalisation of monetary policy.
The JP 225 index has completed its correction and moved into a sideways range. The key support zone is at 53,580.0, while the nearest resistance level has formed around 60,125.00. At this stage, it is difficult to estimate how long the current sideways trend will last. The next downside target could be 52,630.0.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Japan’s economy remains resilient, which means the Japanese stock market still has fundamental support. For the JP 225, this is generally a positive factor, but its impact will likely be limited due to potential policy tightening by the Bank of Japan and the risk of a stronger yen. The published data appears most favourable for banks, insurance companies, domestic demand plays, and part of the industrial sector. The next downside target for the JP 225 could be 52,630.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.