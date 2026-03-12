Sign InOpen an account

JP 225 forecast: the index has moved into a sideways trend

12.03.2026

Despite a significant decline, the JP 225 stock index has not entered a downtrend. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

  • Recent data: Japan’s GDP rose 0.3% in Q4 2025
  • Market impact: the effect is favourable for the Japanese stock market

JP 225 fundamental analysis

According to the published data, this news is moderately positive for the JP 225 index overall. Japan’s GDP growth of 0.3%, up from a weaker previous quarter, indicates that the country’s economy is showing greater resilience than previously expected. This is important for the stock market because such dynamics reduce the likelihood of a deterioration in corporate earnings expectations and generally support interest in Japanese stocks.

For the JP 225 index, this creates a supportive backdrop, but it does not guarantee a strong and sustained rally. At the same time, positive macroeconomic data strengthens expectations that the Bank of Japan may keep moving towards further normalisation of monetary policy.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index has completed its correction and moved into a sideways range. The key support zone is at 53,580.0, while the nearest resistance level has formed around 60,125.00. At this stage, it is difficult to estimate how long the current sideways trend will last. The next downside target could be 52,630.0.

The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

  • Pessimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout below the 53,580.0 support level could send the index down to 50,210.0
  • Optimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout above the 60,125.0 resistance level could boost the index to 61,825.0

JP 225 technical analysis for 12 March 2026
Summary

Japan’s economy remains resilient, which means the Japanese stock market still has fundamental support. For the JP 225, this is generally a positive factor, but its impact will likely be limited due to potential policy tightening by the Bank of Japan and the risk of a stronger yen. The published data appears most favourable for banks, insurance companies, domestic demand plays, and part of the industrial sector. The next downside target for the JP 225 could be 52,630.0.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.