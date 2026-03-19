The JP 225 stock index broke out of a sideways range and started to decline. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.
The current reading is generally positive for the Japanese stock market, as the actual trade balance figure turned out to be significantly better than the forecast: instead of the expected deficit, a surplus was recorded. This means Japan’s external trade position improved noticeably during the reporting period, so the market receives a signal that the export sector, industrial production, and external demand are in a more resilient state than previously expected.
For the JP 225 index, this is typically a favourable macroeconomic factor, because Japan’s equity market is heavily dependent on foreign trade conditions, export activity, and the global industrial cycle. A strong trade balance is perceived as confirmation that Japan’s economy is receiving support from the external sector. This improves the overall investment backdrop and reduces concerns about industrial weakness.
The JP 225 index continued to decline and formed a downtrend. The key support zone is at 52,675.0, while the nearest resistance level has formed around 58,540.0. At this stage, it is difficult to estimate how long the current downtrend may last. The next downside target is seen at 50,210.0.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
The latest data provides the basis for index upside. However, the potential for the move may be partially limited by the currency factor. Across sectors, the strongest support is likely to be seen in industrials, equipment manufacturers, technology companies, logistics, and trading houses. Automakers and large exporters also receive a fundamentally positive signal, but their reaction will be more sensitive to moves of the Japanese currency. The next downside target for JP 225 could be 50,210.0.
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