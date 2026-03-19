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JP 225 forecast: the index has resumed a downtrend

19.03.2026

The JP 225 stock index broke out of a sideways range and started to decline. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

  • Recent data: Japan’s balance of trade came in at 57.27 billion JPY in February
  • Market impact: the effect is favourable for the Japanese stock market

JP 225 fundamental analysis

The current reading is generally positive for the Japanese stock market, as the actual trade balance figure turned out to be significantly better than the forecast: instead of the expected deficit, a surplus was recorded. This means Japan’s external trade position improved noticeably during the reporting period, so the market receives a signal that the export sector, industrial production, and external demand are in a more resilient state than previously expected.

For the JP 225 index, this is typically a favourable macroeconomic factor, because Japan’s equity market is heavily dependent on foreign trade conditions, export activity, and the global industrial cycle. A strong trade balance is perceived as confirmation that Japan’s economy is receiving support from the external sector. This improves the overall investment backdrop and reduces concerns about industrial weakness.

Japan’s balance of trade: https://tradingeconomics.com/japan/balance-of-trade
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Japan’s balance of trade: https://tradingeconomics.com/japan/balance-of-trade

JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index continued to decline and formed a downtrend. The key support zone is at 52,675.0, while the nearest resistance level has formed around 58,540.0. At this stage, it is difficult to estimate how long the current downtrend may last. The next downside target is seen at 50,210.0.

The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

  • Pessimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout below the 52,675.0 support level could push the index down to 50,210.0
  • Optimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout above the 55,780.0 resistance level could propel the index to 58,540.0

JP 225 technical analysis for 19 March 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

JP 225 technical analysis for 19 March 2026

Summary

The latest data provides the basis for index upside. However, the potential for the move may be partially limited by the currency factor. Across sectors, the strongest support is likely to be seen in industrials, equipment manufacturers, technology companies, logistics, and trading houses. Automakers and large exporters also receive a fundamentally positive signal, but their reaction will be more sensitive to moves of the Japanese currency. The next downside target for JP 225 could be 50,210.0.

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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.