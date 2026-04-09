The JP 225 stock index resumed growth and broke above the resistance level, signalling an uptrend again. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.
Overall, the release delivered a moderately positive signal for the JP 225, but not strong enough to be an unconditional driver of broad-based gains. On the one hand, Japan’s services PMI printed at 53.4, above the forecast of 52.8 and remaining above the 50.0 level that separates expansion from contraction. This means the largest part of Japan’s domestic economy continues to expand, supporting revenues for companies focused on domestic demand. On the other hand, the index still declined versus the prior reading of 53.8, meaning the pace of growth in services is slowing.
For the JP 225, the typical market logic is as follows. A stronger-than-expected figure can support investor sentiment by reducing fears of a sharp weakening in Japan’s economy. However, the slowdown compared to the previous month limits the scope for a strong rally, as the market sees deceleration rather than acceleration.
The JP 225 index sharply shifted trend after breaking above the 54,395.0 resistance level. The nearest support level is located at 52,080.0. The current trend has fairly strong momentum and may become medium-term. The next potential upside target is seen near 59,420.0.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, this release is good news for the JP 225, as it beat expectations and showed ongoing expansion in Japan’s service sector, but it is not ideal in terms of report quality. The core message is that Japan’s economy is still expanding, yet the pace is gradually easing, while rising costs and weaker business confidence may limit market upside. In the short term, the data is more supportive for Japanese equities, especially domestically oriented companies in consumer services, tourism, broader services, and parts of the financial sector. The next upside target for the JP 225 is 59,420.0.
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