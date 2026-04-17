The JP 225 stock index continues to rise on expectations that the US-Iran conflict will end, which could help restore stable energy supplies to Japan. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.
The 2.0% month-on-month decline in Japan’s industrial production, compared to expectations of −2.1%, came in broadly in line with the forecast, but the sharp contrast with the previous 4.3% increase indicates a pronounced slowdown in manufacturing momentum. At the sector level, the most pressure is likely to be seen in manufacturing, mechanical engineering, electronics, and the automotive sector, as these sectors are directly dependent on industrial output.
This is a restraining factor for the JP 225 index, as the industrial sector accounts for a significant share of the Japanese economy and stock market. The very fact of a decline signals softer domestic and external demand, which may limit corporate profit growth in the coming periods and make investors more cautious.
The JP 225 index continues to rise with virtually no correction. The nearest support level is located at 55,590.0, while resistance lies at 58,860.0. The current trend has fairly strong momentum and may become medium-term. The next potential upside target is 62,555.0.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the published data suggests a slowdown in Japan’s industrial activity after the prior month’s growth, creating a mildly negative signal for the stock market. Although the figure was close to expectations and did not trigger a sharp reaction, the production decline itself reflects weaker economic momentum and may lead to more cautious expectations for corporate results. For the JP 225, this implies limited upside potential in the short term, with possibly higher volatility. The next upside target for the JP 225 could be 62,555.0.
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