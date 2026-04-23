The JP 225 stock index continues to rise, slightly surpassing its all-time high. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.
Japan’s trade balance data appears moderately negative for the JP 225 index, as the actual figure came in well below the forecast: 667.0 billion versus the expected 1,106.0 billion. Although the trade balance remained positive, the shortfall versus expectations may be interpreted as a sign of weaker foreign trade momentum. For Japan, where a large share of major companies are export-oriented, such data could increase investor caution regarding corporate earnings, especially if the smaller surplus reflects slower exports or higher import costs.
For the JP 225 index, the impact may be mildly negative but not necessarily sharp. The trade surplus is still in place, meaning foreign trade remains in positive territory. However, a weaker-than-expected result can cap the index’s upside and encourage profit-taking after the recent advance, particularly in large exporters. Investors may also revise revenue expectations for companies that depend on overseas demand.
The JP 225 index has undergone a correction but continues to rise. The nearest support zone is located at 58,005.0, while resistance lies at 60,035.0. The current trend has fairly strong momentum and could become medium-term. The next potential upside target is seen around 62,555.0.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the data is more likely to limit the upside potential of the JP 225 index and could put moderate pressure on the Japanese stock market. The key negative aspect is not the surplus itself, which remains positive, but the large gap between the actual result and the forecast. For the market, this is a signal that Japan’s foreign trade performance may be weaker than investors expected. Exporters, industrials, autos, and electronics, appear to be the most vulnerable, while domestically oriented and defensive sectors could show more stable performance. The next upside target for the JP 225 could be 62,555.0.
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