The JP 225 stock index continues to rise, slightly surpassing its all-time high. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Japan’s trade balance for March came in at 667 billion JPY

Market impact: the effect on the Japanese stock market is neutral

JP 225 fundamental analysis

Japan’s trade balance data appears moderately negative for the JP 225 index, as the actual figure came in well below the forecast: 667.0 billion versus the expected 1,106.0 billion. Although the trade balance remained positive, the shortfall versus expectations may be interpreted as a sign of weaker foreign trade momentum. For Japan, where a large share of major companies are export-oriented, such data could increase investor caution regarding corporate earnings, especially if the smaller surplus reflects slower exports or higher import costs.

For the JP 225 index, the impact may be mildly negative but not necessarily sharp. The trade surplus is still in place, meaning foreign trade remains in positive territory. However, a weaker-than-expected result can cap the index’s upside and encourage profit-taking after the recent advance, particularly in large exporters. Investors may also revise revenue expectations for companies that depend on overseas demand.





JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 index has undergone a correction but continues to rise. The nearest support zone is located at 58,005.0, while resistance lies at 60,035.0. The current trend has fairly strong momentum and could become medium-term. The next potential upside target is seen around 62,555.0.

The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout below the 58,005.0 support level could send the index down to 54,575.0

Optimistic JP 225 scenario: a breakout above the 60,035.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 62,555.0





Summary

Overall, the data is more likely to limit the upside potential of the JP 225 index and could put moderate pressure on the Japanese stock market. The key negative aspect is not the surplus itself, which remains positive, but the large gap between the actual result and the forecast. For the market, this is a signal that Japan’s foreign trade performance may be weaker than investors expected. Exporters, industrials, autos, and electronics, appear to be the most vulnerable, while domestically oriented and defensive sectors could show more stable performance. The next upside target for the JP 225 could be 62,555.0.

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