The JP 225 stock index has completed its correction and is poised for a new all-time high. The JP 225 forecast for today is positive.
The S&P Global Japan services PMI reading of 51.0 is a moderately cautious signal for the JP 225 index. The figure remains above the 50.0 level, indicating continued expansion in the services sector, but the actual result was below the forecast of 51.2 and noticeably lower than the previous reading of 53.4. This means that business activity in the Japanese services sector is still growing, yet the pace of growth has weakened. For the stock market, such data is typically seen not as a sign of a sharp downturn, but as evidence of slowing domestic demand and a more cautious business environment.
For the JP 225 index, the impact could be mixed, but with a moderately negative bias. On the one hand, the fact that the PMI remains above 50.0 suggests Japan’s services sector has not contracted, meaning the economy retains some resilience. This can limit pressure on stocks and support expectations for stable corporate earnings. On the other hand, a decline compared to the previous month signals a loss of momentum, which can weigh on investor sentiment towards companies focused on domestic demand.
The JP 225 index continued to rise steadily. The nearest support level is located at 61,685.0, while the resistance level has formed at 63,675.0. After setting a new all-time high, the uptrend has strengthened again following the correction. The next potential upside target could be 65,365.0.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
A reading above 50.0 confirms that Japan’s services sector continues to expand, but a decline compared to the forecast and the previous figure indicates a weaker economic momentum. For the Japanese stock market, this could mean more cautious investor behaviour, especially towards domestically driven companies. At the same time, support from expectations of a more accommodative Bank of Japan stance and a potentially weaker yen could mitigate the negative impact on exporters and some large companies in the index. The next upside target for the JP 225 could be 65,365.0.
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