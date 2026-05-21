The JP 225 stock index broke below the support level and entered a downtrend. The JP 225 forecast for today is negative.
Japan’s GDP growth of 0.5%, above the forecast of 0.4% and the previous 0.2%, is, overall, a moderately positive signal for the JP 225. The data indicates that Japan’s economy is expanding faster than expected, meaning corporate revenue, domestic demand, and business activity may receive additional support. For the stock market, this reduces concerns about an economic slowdown and increases investor interest in Japanese stocks, especially if GDP growth is accompanied by steady consumption, corporate investment, and improving external demand.
For the JP 225, such data could become a growth driver, since stronger-than-expected macroeconomic releases typically improve investor sentiment towards cyclical stocks. However, the market reaction may be mixed. If investors conclude that stronger economic growth increases the likelihood of the Bank of Japan tightening policy, this could fuel expectations of rate hikes or reduced support from the regulator.
The JP 225 began to decline after breaking below the 61,685.0 support level. A new support formed at 59,900.0, with the resistance level at 63,440.0. The current trend may be short-term, within a broader correction. The next potential downside target could be 58,025.0.
The JP 225 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, Japan’s GDP data looks supportive for the JP 225 and the Japanese stock market, as the economy is growing faster than expected and accelerating compared to the previous period. The most likely initial reaction could be moderately positive, especially in sectors tied to domestic demand and financial services. The main risk is that robust data may boost expectations for a tighter Bank of Japan policy and strengthen the yen, which would limit gains of export-oriented companies. The nearest downside target for the JP 225 could be 58,025.0.
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