The JP 225 fell to 66,337 points. The Japanese market is trading mixed. Discover more in our analysis for 27 August 2026.
The JP 225 index fell by around 0.3% to 66,337 on Thursday, while the broader Topix rose by 0.4% to 4,128. The Japanese market is trading mixed despite NVIDIA's strong outlook. Corporate data confirmed that demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure remains high.
Japanese technology companies are deeply involved in the global AI cycle. This factor remains one of the key drivers of growth in the local stock market over the past year.
At the same time, investors continue to assess fresh US data. The PCE price index released on Wednesday rose more than expected and remains well above the Federal Reserve's target, supporting a cautious view of the outlook for US interest rates.
Among individual stocks, Kioxia Holdings rose by 6.4%, Fujikura by 3.5%, and Ibiden by 2.3%, while Advantest fell by 1.3%, Nintendo by 1%, and JX Advanced Metals by 0.8%.
The JP 225 outlook is moderate.
The JP 225 stock index moved into a consolidation range after a sharp decline from the 69,500 area and is now trading around 66,337. The broader trend remains upward, although the market retains a sideways structure in the short term.
The nearest resistance level has formed at 67,025, with support at 65,365. A breakout above the upper boundary would open the way towards 67,845, while a sustained move below 65,365 would increase the risk of a decline towards 64,545.
The JP 225 index price forecast outlines the following scenarios:
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM (server time, UTC+3) on 28 August 2026.
The JP 225 index has entered a short-term sideways range, but the long-term uptrend remains intact. The JP 225 forecast for today, 27 August 2026, suggests a move towards 67,025.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.