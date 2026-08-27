The JP 225 fell to 66,337 points. The Japanese market is trading mixed. Discover more in our analysis for 27 August 2026.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

The JP 225 index is declining, while the Japanese market is trading mixed

Investors are monitoring the Fed rate outlook and AI forecasts

JP 225 forecast for 27 August 2026: 67,025

JP 225 fundamental analysis

The JP 225 index fell by around 0.3% to 66,337 on Thursday, while the broader Topix rose by 0.4% to 4,128. The Japanese market is trading mixed despite NVIDIA's strong outlook. Corporate data confirmed that demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure remains high.

Japanese technology companies are deeply involved in the global AI cycle. This factor remains one of the key drivers of growth in the local stock market over the past year.

At the same time, investors continue to assess fresh US data. The PCE price index released on Wednesday rose more than expected and remains well above the Federal Reserve's target, supporting a cautious view of the outlook for US interest rates.

Among individual stocks, Kioxia Holdings rose by 6.4%, Fujikura by 3.5%, and Ibiden by 2.3%, while Advantest fell by 1.3%, Nintendo by 1%, and JX Advanced Metals by 0.8%.

The JP 225 outlook is moderate.

JP 225 technical analysis

The JP 225 stock index moved into a consolidation range after a sharp decline from the 69,500 area and is now trading around 66,337. The broader trend remains upward, although the market retains a sideways structure in the short term.

The nearest resistance level has formed at 67,025, with support at 65,365. A breakout above the upper boundary would open the way towards 67,845, while a sustained move below 65,365 would increase the risk of a decline towards 64,545.

The JP 225 index price forecast outlines the following scenarios:

Bearish JP 225 forecast: if the 65,365 support level is broken, the price could continue falling towards 64,545. Entry level: sell stop 65,350. Take profit: 64,545. Stop loss: 65,750. Risk-to-reward ratio: approximately 1:2.

Bullish JP 225 forecast: a breakout above the 67,025 resistance level could push the index higher towards 67,845. Entry level: buy stop 67,040. Take profit: 67,845. Stop loss: 66,640. Risk-to-reward ratio: approximately 1:2.



The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM (server time, UTC+3) on 28 August 2026.





Summary

The JP 225 index has entered a short-term sideways range, but the long-term uptrend remains intact. The JP 225 forecast for today, 27 August 2026, suggests a move towards 67,025.

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