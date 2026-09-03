The JP 225 outlook is not encouraging, and the index may continue to decline amid expectations of an interest rate hike. The JP 225 is currently trading at 64,410.0. Discover more in our analysis for 3 September 2026.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

The Bank of Japan governor indicated that a rate hike in September was possible

Higher interest rates are gradually increasing the attractiveness of bonds relative to stocks

JP 225 forecast for 3 September 2026: 65,055.0 and 63,250.0

JP 225 fundamental analysis

The JP 225 forecast for today takes into account that quotes are forming a corrective wave after the decline and are testing the 64,410.0 level.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated that an interest rate hike in September was possible, while board member Hajime Takata called for a more flexible and timely approach to tightening. This raises financing costs for Japanese businesses and acts as a restraining factor for stocks.

Earlier, the yield on 10-year JGBs reached 3% for the first time in decades, but pressure on the bond market has eased today. Higher interest rates are gradually increasing the attractiveness of bonds relative to stocks.

A stronger yen reduces the cost of imported resources and may drive domestic demand, but at the same time it reduces the competitive advantage of Japanese exporters and the value of their overseas earnings when converted into yen.

Strong forecasts from major artificial intelligence infrastructure manufacturers are supporting interest in Japanese technology and semiconductor companies, which have a significant weighting in the JP 225.

The JP 225 index forecast takes into account that strong AI demand and the resilience of the Japanese economy bolster stocks, but yen appreciation, high JGB yields, and the growing likelihood of a BoJ rate hike limit the positive effect.

JP 225 technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the JP 225 index formed a Harami reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is currently trading around 64,410.0. Since the price is moving within a descending channel, it may form a corrective wave as the pattern signal plays out, with the target for the pullback at 65,055.0.

At the same time, the JP 225 forecast also considers another market scenario: the JP 225 may continue the downtrend and move towards 63,250.0 without testing the resistance level.

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A consolidation below the 63,250.0 support level would confirm a continued downward movement and open the way for a further decline in the JP 225.

Current price: 64,410.0

Entry level: 63,250.0

Take profit: 62,050.0

Stop loss: 63,500.0

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:4

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 65,055.0 resistance level would indicate an upward wave and create conditions for opening long positions in the JP 225.

Entry level: 65,055.0

Take profit: 66,650.0

Stop loss: 64,555.0

Risk-to-reward ratio: approximately 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM (server time, UTC+3) on 8 September 2026.





Summary

The JP 225 index is forming a correction within a downtrend. The JP 225 forecast for today suggests continued downward momentum ahead of the BoJ interest rate decision.

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