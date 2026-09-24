After rising, the JP 225 index is forming another downward wave under pressure from high interest rates. The current price stands at 65,453.0. Find out more in our analysis for 24 September 2026.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Japanese equities are supported by AI and semiconductor stocks

The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate to 1.3%

JP 225 forecast for 24 September 2026: 66,160.0 and 64,960.0

JP 225 fundamental analysis

The JP 225 forecast for today, 24 September 2026, takes into account that the fundamental backdrop remains mixed: Japanese equities are supported by AI and semiconductor stocks, while rising JGB yields and tighter BoJ policy create opposing pressure. Against this backdrop, quotes are forming a downward wave and testing the 65,453.0 level.

Following a strong rally in the US technology sector, Japanese manufacturers of AI components and equipment received fresh momentum. An additional driver was Meta's presentation of a new AI device, which raised expectations for demand for computer components.

The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.3%, the highest level in around 31 years. At the same time, the market continues to assess the likelihood of further monetary policy tightening.

For major Japanese exporters, a weaker currency supports overseas revenue when converted into yen. However, its impact on inflation increases the likelihood of further BoJ tightening.

The JP 225 index outlook takes into account that its main support comes from AI, semiconductors, and strong external demand for the technology sector. At the same time, rising Japanese bond yields and further BoJ tightening increase the cost of capital and may restrain the Japanese equity market.

JP 225 technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the JP 225 price formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and is currently around 65,453.0. Given that the price is moving within a descending channel, it may continue the downward wave as the pattern signal develops. The first downside target is 64,960.0.

At the same time, the JP 225 forecast also considers an alternative market scenario: quotes may form a corrective wave and move towards 66,160.0 before resuming the decline.





JP 225 trading scenario for today

Asset: JP 225

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 66,160.0 and 67,117.0

Key support levels: 64,960.0 and 63,875.0

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A consolidation of the JP 225 below the 64,960.0 support level would confirm the continuation of the downward wave and create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 65,453.0

Entry level: 64,960.0

Take profit: 63,875.0

Stop loss: 65,360.0

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 30 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the JP 225 downside scenario would be renewed yen weakness, which would improve the outlook for Japanese exporters. Additional pressure on the bearish scenario could arise from falling energy prices or a rise in global risk appetite following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve.

Summary

The JP 225 price outlook for today is negative for the index. Following the BoJ's interest rate hike, quotes continue to decline and may test support around 64,960.0.

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