AI investment and industrial demand support the Japanese economy, but the JP 225 is forming a downward wave, with the price currently hovering at 64,656.0. Find more details in our analysis for 15 October 2026.

JP 225 forecast: key takeaways

Japan’s household spending fell by 3.1% year-on-year

Rising US government bond yields are reducing investor demand for risk assets worldwide

JP 225 forecast for 15 October 2026: 62,675.0

JP 225 fundamental analysis

Household spending data for Japan released on 9 October 2026 indicates that domestic demand remains weak, despite some improvement compared to the previous month and analysts' expectations. In August, Japanese households' spending fell by 3.1% year-on-year in real terms, against a projected decline of 3.5%. The previous reading was −3.6%. The actual figure therefore exceeded market expectations by 0.4 percentage points, while the annual rate of decline in spending slowed by 0.5 percentage points. Nevertheless, consumer activity continues to show negative momentum, highlighting persistent challenges to the recovery in domestic demand.

The continued decline in consumer spending is a key factor in assessing the outlook for Japan's economy, as household consumption accounts for a substantial share of domestic demand and directly affects the financial performance of companies in retail, services, and manufacturing. It is particularly significant that spending has contracted year-on-year for nine consecutive months, despite some signs of improvement in wages.

For the Japanese stock index JP 225, the data has mixed implications. On the one hand, the better-than-expected result could provide moderate support to market sentiment, as it indicates a smaller deterioration in consumer activity than previously anticipated. On the other hand, the actual 3.1% contraction in spending remains substantial and confirms risks to economic growth.

JP 225 technical analysis

On the D1 chart, the JP 225 has established a resistance level at 71,375.0 and a support level at 65,370.0. The broader trend remains upward. The price is attempting to consolidate below support and reverse the trend downwards. The first downside target is 62,675.0.

The JP 225 forecast also considers an alternative market scenario in which prices could form a corrective wave and move towards 73,645.0 as the trend changes.





JP 225 trading scenario for today

Asset: JP 225

Timeframe: D1 (intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 71,375.0

Key support levels: 65,370.0

Trading scenario (Sell Limit)

A consolidation below 65,370.0 would confirm a continued downward movement and create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 64,656.0

Entry level: 65,300.0

Stop loss: 65,950.0

Take profit: 62,675.0

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:4

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 22 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk factors for the JP 225 index are persistent weakness in domestic consumer demand, inflationary pressures, and uncertainty surrounding the Bank of Japan's future monetary policy. A prolonged decline in household spending could slow economic growth, reduce corporate revenue, and weaken the financial performance of companies focused on the domestic market.

Summary

Japan's published consumer spending statistics create a mixed backdrop for the JP 225. The better-than-forecast result could provide moderate support for the index, as it points to some slowing in the deterioration of consumer activity. At the same time, the prolonged decline in household spending continues to pose risks to domestic demand and the profitability of businesses focused on the Japanese market.

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