The US 500 stock index will likely attempt to reach a new all-time high before a correction. Find out more in our US 500 price forecast and analysis for next week, 16-20 December 2024.
The actual NFP came in at 227 thousand, above the expected 202 thousand and the previous 36 thousand. The stronger-than-forecast reading indicates that the US economy is creating jobs faster than expected. Job growth typically has a positive impact on consumption and economic growth, supporting the stock market.
The unemployment rate came in at 4.2%, aligning with expectations and above the previous reading of 4.1%. Unemployment growth of 0.1% can be considered insignificant and attributed to an increase in the number of people looking for jobs again. It does not signal a sharp weakening of the economy. A strong labour market may reduce the likelihood of the third Federal Reserve rate cut in 2024, adversely impacting stocks that benefit from cheap money (for example, the technology sector).
Oppenheimer Asset Management expects the S&P 500 index to continue its record rally and hit the 7,100 level by the end of next year on the back of a strong economy. These expectations are currently the most positive among similar companies. The US 500 index forecast is cautiously optimistic.
The US 500 stock index is aiming for a new all-time before a correction. According to the US 500 technical analysis, the decline will be short-lived, and the uptrend will resume. A global trend reversal is not expected in the medium term. A sideways channel could form at the beginning of next year, with the next growth target at 6,125.0.
