The US 30 index remains in an uptrend, heading towards a new all-time high. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.
The latest JOLTS job openings report showed 7.670 million, slightly above the previous reading of 7.658 million. Although the increase is modest, it confirms that the labour market remains resilient and demand for workers is still high. For financial markets, this is a sign that the economy continues to show strength. However, such data also reduces the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will begin to cut rates aggressively. A strong labour market can maintain inflationary pressure, which means the Fed will likely keep a cautious approach.
For the US 30 index, such a report is generally interpreted as a moderately positive signal. Index companies are heavily tied to the state of the real economy, and a stable labour market supports consumer spending and corporate revenues. However, a strong rally should not be expected. The data does not provide new arguments in favour of faster Fed easing, so the market reaction will likely remain limited.
The US 30 index entered an uptrend, with the support level at 47,265.0 and a new resistance level at 48,065.0. Prices are undergoing a minor correction, but the trend remains bullish until the support level is broken. The next upside target is located at 48,970.0.
The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
JOLTS job openings rose to 7.670 million, confirming the resilience of the US labour market. This supports the broader economy but reduces the likelihood of rapid Fed easing. For the US 30 index, the data is a moderately positive factor, as it strengthens the fundamental backdrop but does not provide a catalyst for a sharp rally. From a technical perspective, the index remains in an uptrend. As long as the support level is not broken, there is no indication of a trend reversal. The next upside target could be 48,970.0.
