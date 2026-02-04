The US 30 index sees increased volatility, with the uptrend prevailing once again. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US ISM manufacturing PMI came in at 52.6 in December

Market impact: the data has a moderately positive impact on the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

The rise in the ISM manufacturing PMI to 52.6 points, the highest level in approximately the past 40 months and well above the forecast and the previous reading, indicates a transition of the US industrial sector from contraction to expansion. For financial markets, this is an important leading signal, as the ISM index traditionally correlates well with trends in business activity, corporate earnings, and investment cycles.

For the US 30 index, this news is generally positive. The index is heavily weighted towards real-sector companies and cyclical businesses that are sensitive to industrial conditions, domestic demand, and capital expenditures. Improved production and new orders indicators increase expectations for revenue and operating profits of such companies, supporting the index quotes.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index has entered an upward phase, with a key support level around 48,430.0 and a resistance level shifting to 49,625.0. The nearest upside target is located near 50,080.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 48,430.0 support level could send the index down to 47,685.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 49,625.0 resistance level could propel the index to 50,080.0





Summary

Overall, the strong ISM manufacturing PMI reading is a positive macroeconomic signal for the US 30 index and the US stock market, confirming a recovery in the industrial cycle. However, further dynamics will depend on the sustainability of this improvement in the coming months and on whether the acceleration in economic activity leads to a revision of interest rate and financial conditions expectations. The near-term upside target may be the 50,080.0 level.

Open Account