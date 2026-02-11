Despite increased volatility, the US 30 index has reached a new all-time high. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US retail sales for January showed no growth, coming in at 0.0%

Market impact: the data has a mixed impact on the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

The release of US monthly retail sales at 0.0%, below expectations of 0.4% and a previous reading of 0.6%, forms a moderately negative macroeconomic signal for the US 30 index in the short term, as it indicates a noticeable cooling of consumer demand relative to market expectations. This release is particularly relevant for the Dow Jones (US 30), as the index structure includes a significant share of large real-sector, industrial, consumer, and financial companies whose revenue and margins are sensitive to the dynamics of domestic household spending.

This news is generally positive for the US 30 index. The structure of the index is largely oriented towards real-sector companies and cyclical businesses that are sensitive to industrial conditions, domestic demand, and capital expenditure. Improvements in production and new orders support expectations for revenue and operating profit growth in such companies, underpinning the index quotes.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index has entered an uptrend, with a key support level at 48,790.0. The 49,625.0 level has been broken, and a new resistance has not yet been formed. The nearest upside target is located near 51,110.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 48,790.0 support level could push the index down to 47,900.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: if the price consolidates above the previously breached resistance level at 49,625.0, the index could climb to 51,110.0





Summary

Given the published data, the overall assessment remains cautious. For the US 30 index, this implies elevated short-term volatility. The decisive factor for the subsequent market trajectory will be whether this signal is confirmed in upcoming releases on employment, inflation, and consumer spending. The nearest upside target could be 51,110.0.

