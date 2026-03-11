The US 30 index is undergoing a correction after a strong decline caused by the escalation of the military conflict in the Middle East. The US 30 forecast for today is negative.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US unemployment came in at 4.4% in February

Market impact: the data has a mixed effect on the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

The release of the US unemployment rate at 4.4%, above a 4.3% forecast and the previous figure of 4.3%, indicates a slight deterioration in labour market conditions. Although the change is relatively modest, such data traditionally attracts increased attention from financial market participants, as the labour market is one of the key indicators of the US economy’s health.

The composition of the US 30 index is particularly important. The index includes large corporations from industrials, financials, technology, consumer sectors, and healthcare. Therefore, labour market macroeconomic data can affect the index through shifts in expectations for future demand for these companies’ products and services. If rising unemployment is perceived as a signal of weaker economic growth, it may pressure shares of industrial companies, equipment manufacturers, transportation firms, and some financial sector companies.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index has entered a downtrend, with the key support level formed at 47,010.0. The resistance level lies at 48,895.0. The price is currently undergoing a correction, but a trend reversal is unlikely. The nearest downside target is located around 45,430.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 47,010.0 support level could send the index down to 45,430.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 48,895.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 50,280.0





Summary

The published unemployment data came in slightly worse than expected and may indicate the beginning of a gradual cooling in the labour market. For the US 30 index, this could mean moderate short-term investor caution and potential pressure on shares of companies sensitive to the economic cycle. However, the market’s further reaction will largely depend on whether the rise in unemployment becomes a sustained trend and how such data affects expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s next steps and the overall trajectory of US economic growth. The nearest downside target could be 45,430.0.

