The US 30 index is undergoing a correction after a strong decline caused by the escalation of the military conflict in the Middle East. The US 30 forecast for today is negative.
The release of the US unemployment rate at 4.4%, above a 4.3% forecast and the previous figure of 4.3%, indicates a slight deterioration in labour market conditions. Although the change is relatively modest, such data traditionally attracts increased attention from financial market participants, as the labour market is one of the key indicators of the US economy’s health.
The composition of the US 30 index is particularly important. The index includes large corporations from industrials, financials, technology, consumer sectors, and healthcare. Therefore, labour market macroeconomic data can affect the index through shifts in expectations for future demand for these companies’ products and services. If rising unemployment is perceived as a signal of weaker economic growth, it may pressure shares of industrial companies, equipment manufacturers, transportation firms, and some financial sector companies.
The US 30 index has entered a downtrend, with the key support level formed at 47,010.0. The resistance level lies at 48,895.0. The price is currently undergoing a correction, but a trend reversal is unlikely. The nearest downside target is located around 45,430.0.
The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
The published unemployment data came in slightly worse than expected and may indicate the beginning of a gradual cooling in the labour market. For the US 30 index, this could mean moderate short-term investor caution and potential pressure on shares of companies sensitive to the economic cycle. However, the market’s further reaction will largely depend on whether the rise in unemployment becomes a sustained trend and how such data affects expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s next steps and the overall trajectory of US economic growth. The nearest downside target could be 45,430.0.
