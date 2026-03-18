After a correction, the US 30 index resumed its downward movement. The US 30 forecast for today is negative.
The US core PCE data can generally be viewed as moderately neutral, but with a slightly negative bias for the US 30 index. The actual reading was 3.1% year-on-year, in line with forecasts but above the previous level of 3.0%. This suggests that underlying inflation pressure is not easing as quickly as the market and the Federal Reserve would like. For the US 30 index, this release is important primarily because it affects interest rate expectations. If inflation remains persistent, the room for a more accommodative monetary policy narrows. This puts pressure on equity valuations, especially in segments where the cost of capital and lending conditions play a significant role.
For the US 30 index, the reaction is typically restrained, but more likely cautiously negative. The index comprises large, established companies, many of which operate in the industrial, financial, consumer, and healthcare sectors. If inflation does not slow, investors may conclude that interest rates will remain high for longer than previously expected. That implies more expensive borrowing for businesses, higher debt servicing costs, and tighter conditions for corporate investment and consumer demand.
The US 30 index has entered a downtrend, with the key support level at 46,430.0. The resistance level formed at 48,250.0. The price is currently undergoing a correction, but a trend reversal is unlikely. The nearest downside target is located around 45,430.0.
The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
The main risk for the US stock market here is not the 3.1% level itself, but the fact that core inflation remains persistent. This increases the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will act cautiously and will not rush to cut rates. Accordingly, the US equity market may face a period of weaker and more selective gains, where investors pay more attention to earnings quality, balance sheets, debt load, and companies’ ability to maintain margins amid ongoing price pressures. The nearest downside target could be 45,430.0.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.