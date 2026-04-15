The US 30 index has entered an uptrend, driven by expectations that the conflict between Iran and the US may end soon. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US PPI rose by 0.5% in March

Market impact: the data is positive for the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

The release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data at 0.5% month-on-month versus the forecast of 1.1% appears moderately positive for the US 30. Although the reading did not slow versus the previous month and remained at 0.5%, the key factor for the market in this case is the deviation from expectations. A weaker-than-expected rise in producer prices suggests cost pressure on businesses was not as strong as market participants feared.

For the US 30, the effect may be especially noticeable through improved sentiment towards cyclical sectors. Industrial corporations may find support, as easing inflation pressure reduces the risk of further increases in raw material, logistics, and intermediate goods costs. This improves margin expectations, especially if final demand remains stable.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index continued to rise after a correction. The nearest support level has formed at 47,885.0, while resistance at 48,365.0 has been broken. Quotes are now moving towards all-time highs. If the current momentum persists, the next upside target could be the 49,710.0 area.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 47,855.0 support level could send the index down to 46,850.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: if the price consolidates above the breached resistance level at 48,365.0, the index could climb to 49,710.0





Summary

Overall, the latest US producer price data delivers a moderately positive macroeconomic signal for the stock market. A weaker-than-expected rise in prices reduces inflation risks and eases pressure on expectations of further monetary tightening, supporting asset valuations and overall investor sentiment. For the US 30, this creates a favourable backdrop, primarily due to improved expectations for corporate costs and continued robust demand. The nearest upside target could be 49,710.0.

Open Account