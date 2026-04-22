After a strong rise, the US 30 index is undergoing a price correction, but the trend remains upward. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US retail sales rose by 1.7% in March

Market impact: the data is positive for the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

US retail sales came in stronger than expected: the actual monthly increase was 1.7%, above the forecast of 1.4% and the previous reading of 0.7%. For the US 30 index, this is generally a moderately positive signal, as it indicates resilient consumer demand and continued economic activity in the US. Companies in the US 30 are largely concentrated in mature sectors of the economy, such as industrials, financials, consumer goods, healthcare, and large corporations with significant US-based revenue. If consumers continue to spend actively, this supports expectations for corporate earnings and reduces fears of a sharp economic slowdown.

At the same time, strong retail sales can reinforce expectations that inflationary pressures in the US may persist longer than previously expected. For the Federal Reserve, this can be an argument for a more cautious approach to rate cuts or for keeping financial conditions tight for longer. Therefore, the initial reaction in the US 30 can be positive due to strong consumer demand.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index continued to rise after a correction. The nearest support level has formed at 48,315.0, with resistance at 49,770.0. Quotes are now moving towards all-time highs. If the current momentum persists, the next upside target could be the 50,535.0 area.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 48,315.0 support level could send the index down to 47,415.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: if the price consolidates above the breached resistance level at 49,770.0, the index could climb to 50,535.0





Summary

Overall, for the US 30, this release is more likely a moderately positive signal, as it confirms strong domestic demand and the resilience of the US economy. However, the index’s upside potential may be limited if investors start to treat these figures as a factor delaying monetary policy easing. The most likely scenario is increased interest in cyclical and consumer-related companies, alongside a more cautious stance towards defensive and rate-sensitive sectors. The nearest upside target could be 50,535.0.

Open Account