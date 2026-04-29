The US 30 index is completing a correction, with a new all-time high highly likely. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.
The US S&P Global Composite PMI rose to 52.0, coming in above the forecast of 50.6 and the previous reading of 50.3. This is a moderately positive signal for markets, as the reading above 50.0 indicates expanding business activity in the US economy. A stronger result suggests US businesses remain resilient despite high interest rates, inflationary pressures, and consumer caution. For the US 30 index, this can support demand, as it includes large, mature companies that are sensitive to overall economic conditions.
For the US 30, a strong PMI release could be viewed positively, as it reduces fears of a sharp US economic slowdown. If activity continues to expand, investors may expect steadier revenue and earnings for large industrial, financial, and consumer companies. This is especially important for the US 30, since it reflects traditional sectors rather than just technology companies.
The US 30 index has completed its correction after the start of the uptrend. The nearest support level formed at 48,315.0, with the resistance level at 49,770.0. Prices are currently moving towards all-time highs. If the current momentum continues, the next upside target could be 50,535.0.
The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Overall, the current data is moderately positive for the US 30 index and the US stock market. It indicates the US economy remains resilient and activity is growing faster than expected. This can support interest in large-cap stocks, especially in industrials, financials, and consumer sectors. However, the next market reaction will depend on how investors balance this positive signal against interest rate expectations. If the strong PMI is interpreted as healthy growth without increasing inflationary pressures, the market could continue to rise, with the next potential upside target at 50,535.0.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.