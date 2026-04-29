The US 30 index is completing a correction, with a new all-time high highly likely. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: US composite PMI came in at 52.0 in April

Market impact: the data is positive for the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

The US S&P Global Composite PMI rose to 52.0, coming in above the forecast of 50.6 and the previous reading of 50.3. This is a moderately positive signal for markets, as the reading above 50.0 indicates expanding business activity in the US economy. A stronger result suggests US businesses remain resilient despite high interest rates, inflationary pressures, and consumer caution. For the US 30 index, this can support demand, as it includes large, mature companies that are sensitive to overall economic conditions.

For the US 30, a strong PMI release could be viewed positively, as it reduces fears of a sharp US economic slowdown. If activity continues to expand, investors may expect steadier revenue and earnings for large industrial, financial, and consumer companies. This is especially important for the US 30, since it reflects traditional sectors rather than just technology companies.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index has completed its correction after the start of the uptrend. The nearest support level formed at 48,315.0, with the resistance level at 49,770.0. Prices are currently moving towards all-time highs. If the current momentum continues, the next upside target could be 50,535.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 48,315.0 support level could push the index down to 47,415.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: if the price consolidates above the breached resistance level at 49,770.0, the index could climb to 50,535.0





Summary

Overall, the current data is moderately positive for the US 30 index and the US stock market. It indicates the US economy remains resilient and activity is growing faster than expected. This can support interest in large-cap stocks, especially in industrials, financials, and consumer sectors. However, the next market reaction will depend on how investors balance this positive signal against interest rate expectations. If the strong PMI is interpreted as healthy growth without increasing inflationary pressures, the market could continue to rise, with the next potential upside target at 50,535.0.

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