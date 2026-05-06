The US 30 index continues to rise after a correction, retaining the potential to reach a new all-time high. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: the Federal Reserve policy rate remained at 3.75%

Market impact: the data is positive for the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

The Federal Reserve’s decision to hold the interest rate steady at 3.75% can generally be viewed by the market as a neutral-to-mildly positive factor for the US 30 index, as the outcome fully matched both the forecast and the previous reading. For investors, this means no unexpected monetary policy tightening, reducing the risk of a sharp revaluation in large US equities. The US 30 index, which includes the largest US industrial, financial, consumer, and technology corporations, typically responds positively to predictable Federal Reserve decisions, since a stable rate helps companies and investors plan spending, debt servicing, and future investment more accurately.

This decision is crucial for the US 30, as many of the index companies operate in mature industries and depend on the overall health of consumer demand, investment, and the cost of capital. A stable policy rate can support industrials, equipment manufacturers, transportation, and infrastructure-related companies because predictable financing conditions are crucial for them. Without rate hikes, it is easier for businesses to maintain investment plans.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 has completed its correction after the start of an uptrend. The nearest support level has formed at 48,315.0, while resistance is located at 49,770.0. Prices are currently moving towards all-time highs. If the current momentum continues, the next upside target could be 50,535.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 48,315.0 support level could send the index down to 47,415.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: if the price consolidates above the breached resistance level at 49,770.0, the index could advance to 50,535.0





Summary

The current data may support the US 30 and the broader US equity market, but the effect is likely to be limited, as the Federal Reserve’s decision was entirely in line with expectations. The key driver for the next move will be how investors interpret the regulator’s future steps. If the market sees signs of a potential rate cut in the near term, large-cap US stocks could gain additional support. If the Fed maintains a cautious stance and signals the need for a prolonged period of high rates, the US 30’s advance could slow. The nearest upside target could be 50,535.0.

Open Account