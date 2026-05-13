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US 30 forecast: the index keeps trying to reach a new all-time high

13.05.2026

The US 30 index remains in an uptrend, but the pace is slowing. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

  • Recent data: US Nonfarm Payrolls came in at 115 thousand in April
  • Market impact: the data has a positive impact on the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

The US Nonfarm Payrolls data came in noticeably stronger than expected, with the US economy adding 115 thousand jobs compared to a forecast of 65 thousand. This suggests the labour market remains resilient, despite signs of cooling compared with the previous 185 thousand. For the US 30 index, such data can have a mixed, but overall moderately positive effect. On the one hand, stronger employment confirms the resilience of the US economy, supports consumer spending, and reduces the risk of a sharp deterioration in business activity.

If employment stays strong, the Federal Reserve may keep a cautious stance on rates for longer, especially if inflation remains above target. In this case, the upside in the US 30 could be limited, since higher rates increase borrowing costs for companies and make equities less attractive than bonds. As a result, the initial market reaction may be volatile: investors will weigh what matters more – economic resilience or the risk of a longer period of restrictive Fed policy.

US Nonfarm payrolls: https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/non-farm-payrolls
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US Nonfarm payrolls: https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/non-farm-payrolls

US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index has completed a correction after the start of an uptrend. The nearest support level has formed at 48,920.0, while the resistance level lies at 50,040.0. Quotes are currently moving towards all-time highs. If the current momentum continues, the next upside target could be 50,535.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

  • Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 48,920.0 support level could push the index down to 47,870.0
  • Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 50,040.0 resistance level could boost the index to 50,535.0

US 30 technical analysis for 13 May 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

US 30 technical analysis for 13 May 2026

Summary

The current data could be moderately positive for the US 30 and the US stock market if investors focus on economic resilience and a lower recession risk. However, upside potential may be limited by concerns that a strong labour market will allow the Fed to keep a cautious stance on rates for longer. This report is most supportive for financial, industrial, and consumer sectors, while real estate and some highly valued tech companies may see a more restrained effect. The nearest upside target could be 50,535.0.

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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.