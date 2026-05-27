The US 30 index hit a new all-time high and then began to correct. The US 30 forecast for today is positive.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: preliminary US manufacturing PMI came in at 55.3 in May

Market impact: the data is positive for the stock market

US 30 fundamental analysis

The US manufacturing PMI was significantly better than expected, coming in at 55.3, above the forecast of 53.8 and the previous reading of 54.5. This indicates an acceleration in business activity in the industry and confirms that the US manufacturing sector remains in an expansion phase, since readings above 50.0 are typically interpreted as growth. For the market, this is a moderately positive signal, as a strong PMI reflects robust demand, rising new orders, higher capacity utilisation, and potential improvement in corporate earnings.

This data could be supportive for the US 30 index, as large industrial, financial, consumer, and infrastructure companies account for a significant proportion of its composition. A stronger manufacturing PMI increases earnings expectations for companies involved in the industrial cycle, equipment, logistics, energy, and basic materials sectors.





US 30 technical analysis

The US 30 index reached a new all-time high amid a very weak uptrend. The nearest support level has formed at 49,255.0, while the resistance level lies at 51,170.0. At the moment, prices are undergoing a correction. If the current momentum persists, the nearest upside target could be 51,730.0.

The US 30 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout below the 49,255.0 support level could push the index down to 48,690.0

Optimistic US 30 scenario: a breakout above the 51,170.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 51,730.0





Summary

Overall, the current data is moderately positive for the US 30 and the US stock market, as it indicates stronger business activity in US manufacturing. The main beneficiaries could be industrials, materials, energy, transportation, and part of the financial sector. The key risk is that overly strong data could reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep policy tight, limiting market upside and putting pressure on the most rate-sensitive segments. The nearest upside target could be 51,730.0.

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