The US 30 is trading around 53,611, with NVIDIA's earnings report in focus.
The US 30 settled flat at 53,611 on Wednesday. Investors are awaiting the latest PCE price index, a key inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve.
NVIDIA will report earnings after the market closes. The focus will be on the resilience of demand related to artificial intelligence and the company's ability to maintain high growth rates.
On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh will speak at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. However, the market does not expect him to provide a direct signal regarding the regulator's September decision.
The US stock market posted moderate gains on Tuesday, with technology companies leading the advance, particularly those linked to AI infrastructure. The market was supported by falling long-term US Treasury yields and lower oil prices, which slightly eased inflation concerns.
The US 30 outlook is moderate.
On the H4 chart, the US 30 began to recover after declining towards the 52,800 area and is now trading around 53,611. The price has returned above the middle Bollinger Band but remains below the local resistance level at 53,966. The broader range remains intact, while the current structure appears neutral-to-positive.
The nearest resistance level lies at 53,966, with the next ones at 54,324 and 54,681. The support level is located at 53,242, followed by 52,885 and 52,518. A sustained move above 53,966 would confirm increased buying pressure, while a return below 53,242 would shift the initiative back to sellers.
MACD has moved into positive territory, signalling a recovery in upward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is around the middle of its range and does not indicate overbought conditions, leaving room for further growth. The base case remains a move between 53,242 and 53,966 with a moderately positive bias.
The following scenarios can be considered for the US 30 index price forecast:
The scenarios remain valid until 8:00 AM (server time, UTC+3) on 28 August 2026.
The baseline scenario for the US 30 remains moderately positive. The index has recovered from local lows, MACD has moved into positive territory, while falling US Treasury yields and lower oil prices are easing pressure on the market. However, there has yet to be a sustained breakout from the range, with PCE data and NVIDIA's earnings report set to be the key drivers. Softer inflation and strong company results could support a breakout above 53,966, targeting 54,324. A higher PCE reading or disappointing earnings would revive the risk of a decline towards 53,242 and 52,885.
EURUSD has recovered from the July lows and is trading near 1.1545 — back in bullish territory. The pair has reclaimed EMA65 on the daily, formed a bullish EMA crossover on H4, and the US-eurozone GDP gap has narrowed sharply (US 1.5% vs eurozone 1.0%). Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank both now target 1.2500 by year-end. A confirmed close above 1.1700 opens the path to 1.1805. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios, and what the unprecedented 9-3 FOMC dissent vote means for EURUSD.
Gold has reversed its downtrend and is trading near 4,360 USD, back above both EMA65 and EMA200. ETF flows turned positive in July with 3 billion USD of net inflows, and central banks bought 288.9 tonnes in Q2 — up 62% year-on-year. A breakout above 4,500 USD opens the path to 4,855 USD and the 5,597 USD all-time high. We break down the key levels, three trading scenarios with entry triggers, and what J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are forecasting for gold in 2026.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.