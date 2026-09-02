The US 30 forecast for today is unfavourable for the index, which continues to lose ground amid rising US bond yields. The US 30 is currently trading at 52,695.0.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

The 10-year US Treasury yield is creating additional competition for equities

A renewed escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran is increasing risks

The main event of the week will be the NFP report due on 4 September

US 30 forecast for 2 September 2026: 53,242 or 53,966

US 30 fundamental analysis

The US 30 fundamental analysis for today, 2 September 2026, takes into account that after the decline, quotes continue their upward trajectory and are testing the 52,740.0 level.

Following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve chairman, the market significantly increased the likelihood of a September rate hike. This raises the cost of capital and limits the upside potential of US stocks.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to around 4.8%, while the 30-year yield climbed above 5.2%. The US 30 index forecast takes into account that this creates additional competition for stocks from the debt market and increases companies’ financing costs.

A renewed escalation of the US-Iran conflict increases the risk of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. For companies included in the US 30, this means potentially higher energy and production costs.

Today, investors are assessing new employment data, while the main event of the week will be the NFP report on 4 September. A stronger labour market could reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, while weaker data may revive hopes for a more accommodative policy stance.

The US 30 price forecast takes into account that high energy prices, rising bond yields, and stronger expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike are putting pressure on US stocks. US labour market statistics remain the key catalyst: weak data could support the index by reducing rate hike expectations, while strong employment would add to pressure.

US 30 technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the US 30 has formed a Doji reversal pattern near the upper Bollinger Band and is currently trading around 52,695.0. Since the price is moving within a descending channel, it may continue the downward wave as the pattern signal plays out, with the first downside target at 52,410.0.

At the same time, the US 30 forecast also considers an alternative market scenario: the price could form a correction and move towards 53,010.0 before resuming the downtrend.

Main scenario (Sell Stop)

A consolidation below the 52,410.0 support level would confirm a continued downward movement and create conditions for opening short positions in the US 30.

Current price: 52,695.0

Entry level: 52,410.0

Take profit: 51,110.0

Stop loss: 52,510.0

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

Alternative scenario (Buy Stop)

A breakout and consolidation above the 53,010.0 resistance level would indicate a correction and create conditions for growth in the US 30.

Entry level: 53,010.0

Take profit: 53,510.0

Stop loss: 52,910.0

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM (server time, UTC+3) on 7 September 2026.





Summary

Fundamental factors are putting noticeable pressure on the US 30 index, which continues to decline. US labour market data will be the key driver in the coming days. Under these conditions, the market remains cautious, while further movements will be determined by the balance between macroeconomic signals and US bond yields.

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