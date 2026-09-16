The US 30 outlook for today is negative, as US government bond yields have exceeded the psychological 5% level. The US 30 price currently stands at 52,177.0.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

US CPI for August came in at 3.4% year-on-year

The market estimated the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike at the 16 September meeting at more than 92%, according to CME FedWatch

Today, the market will await the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision

US 30 forecast for 16 September 2026: 51,530.0

US 30 fundamental analysis

The market estimates the probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, from the current 3.50–3.75% range to 3.75–4.00%, at around 92.4%. The likelihood of the rate remaining unchanged is only 7.6%. This means that a rate hike is already largely priced into market expectations, so the US 30 reaction will depend less on the decision itself and more on the Federal Reserve's subsequent comments on the future course of monetary policy.

For the US 30 index, the situation remains moderately negative. A higher interest rate increases borrowing costs for companies, makes government bonds more attractive, and at the same time reduces the relative appeal of stock. High US Treasury yields could add further pressure, as rising risk-free yields lead investors to demand higher potential returns from the stock market. This is particularly significant for highly leveraged companies and those with substantial refinancing needs.

US 30 technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the US 30 price has formed support at 51,975.0, with the resistance level at 52,745.0. The overall trend remains bullish. On the D1 chart, the resistance level has formed at 57,875.0 and support at 51,530.0. On H4, the price has formed a downtrend, with the first downside target at 51,530.0.

At the same time, the US 30 forecast also considers an alternative market scenario: the price could break above 53,125.0 and move towards 54,870.0 before the uptrend resumes.





US 30 trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A consolidation below the 51,975.0 support level would confirm continued downward movement and create conditions for opening short positions in the US 30.

Current price: 52,177.0

Entry level: 51,960.0

Stop loss: 52,040.0

Take profit: 51,530.0

Risk-to-reward: 1:4.3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 22 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

Key risk factors for the US 30 remain a more hawkish-than-expected Federal Reserve stance, the possibility of additional interest rate hikes, persistently high inflation, and a further rise in US Treasury yields. Additional pressure on the index could come from weaker corporate forecasts, slowing consumer demand, rising debt-servicing costs, and lower corporate investment activity. Persistently high oil prices also pose a risk, as they could sustain inflationary pressure and force the Federal Reserve to maintain tight monetary conditions for longer.

Summary

Overall, the baseline scenario for the US 30 can be described as neutral-to-negative or moderately negative. The rate hike to the 3.75–4.00% range will not necessarily lead to a sharp decline in the index, as this decision has already been largely priced in by investors. The key factor will be the Federal Reserve's stance on its next steps. If the regulator signals that further rate hikes are not predetermined and will depend on incoming economic data, the market may stabilise.

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