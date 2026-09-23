US 30 quotes are stabilising after the recent decline amid falling oil prices and bond yields, although the index remains below the nearest technical resistance levels. The current price stands at 52,011.50.

US 30 forecast: key takeaways

Falling oil prices and US Treasury yields are supporting demand for US equities

Optimism around AI remains strong after a new Nasdaq record, although the Dow fell by 0.36% in the previous session

US 30 forecast for 23 September 2026: 52,447.00

US 30 fundamental analysis

US stock index futures are little changed on Wednesday after a mixed previous session. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.45% and reached a new record, the S&P 500 finished the day almost unchanged, while the Dow Jones fell by 0.36%.

The market is being supported by lower oil prices and declining US Treasury yields. Easing tensions surrounding the conflict between the US and Iran are reducing concerns about energy supply disruptions and the related inflation risks. For the stock market, this reduces pressure from interest rates and improves overall risk appetite.

Additional positive momentum remains in the AI segment. Strong interest in Meta's Muse agent has again supported demand for companies linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Anthropic is also preparing to unveil a new model designed to handle a broad range of corporate tasks at a lower cost.

Today, investors will be watching corporate earnings from Cintas, Paychex, and General Mills. The companies' results will help assess the state of consumer demand, the labour market, and corporate spending following tighter financial conditions.

The US 30 outlook is moderately positive.

US 30 technical analysis

On the H4 timeframe, the US 30 remains within a medium-term downward structure, but after falling towards the 51,660 area, quotes are attempting to form a local base. The price has returned to the 52,000 area and is holding close to the middle Bollinger Band.

MACD remains below zero, but the indicator line has moved slightly above the signal line, indicating weakening bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the lower part of its range, so there is still no sustained signal for growth, although the potential for further downside is gradually becoming more limited.

To confirm a recovery, the US 30 needs to consolidate above the 52,185.00 area. In this case, the next target for buyers would be 52,447.00, followed by 52,709.00 if momentum strengthens further. A return below 51,923.00, by contrast, would increase selling pressure again and open the way towards 51,661.00.





US 30 trading scenario for today

Asset: US30

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 52,185.00 and 52,447.00

Key support levels: 51,923.00 and 51,661.00

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation of the US 30 above the local resistance level of 52,185.00 would confirm the development of a recovery impulse and create conditions for opening long positions.

Current price: 52,011.50

Entry level: 52,200.00

Take profit: 52,447.00

Stop loss: 52,075.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.00

The trade idea is valid until 08:00 AM on 24 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the US 30 growth scenario would be a renewed rise in US Treasury yields or a return of inflation concerns. Additional pressure could emerge if corporate earnings deteriorate or interest in the technology sector weakens. From a technical perspective, a decline below 51,923.00 would invalidate the current recovery attempt and increase the likelihood of a move towards 51,661.00.

Summary

The US 30 index is attempting to recover amid falling oil prices and bond yields, but it needs to overcome the nearest resistance level to confirm further growth. The US 30 forecast for today, 23 September 2026, does not rule out a rise towards 52,185.00 and then 52,447.00.

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