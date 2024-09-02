The US 500 stock index is attempting to reach a new all-time high following a correction in early August 2024. The US 500 forecast remains moderately optimistic.
The US Department of Labor reported late Thursday that US initial jobless claims decreased by 2,000 to 231,000 over the past week, while economists had expected the number of claims to be 230,000.
Source: https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/jobless-claims
Overall claims increased by 13,000 to 1.87 million. The weakening of the US employment market signals an overall economic slowdown. Inflation is also easing and moving towards the Federal Reserve targets.
Market participants expect decisive actions from the Federal Reserve at the upcoming meeting regarding the key rate reduction. If the regulator continues to maintain the current monetary policy parameters, the US economy risks falling into a recession. Companies will have difficulty servicing and repaying their debts, which may increase the number of bankruptcies and unemployment. The US 500 forecast for next week remains moderately positive.
The US 500 stock index has recovered after a large-scale correction in early August this year. However, it has yet to reach a new all-time high. Market participants may require additional incentives from the US Federal Reserve. It is also worth noting that there is no clear trend.
Key levels in the US 500 index forecast:
The US 500 stock index is aiming for a new all-time high. Market participants are likely anticipating the release of US employment market data this Friday. US initial jobless claims decreased by 2,000 to 231,000 over the past week, with the total number of claims increasing by 13,000 to 1.87 million. The US 500 price forecast suggests growth to 5,780.0.
